Parkview_HS_2022_Football_Varsity_Headshots_LR-14.jpg

Antonio White

Antonio White, a rising senior at Parkview, committed Saturday to the Rutgers University football program.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver is a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He also made recent visits to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, who also were among his 20-plus offers.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.