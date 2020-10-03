LILBURN — Contrary to the common Parkview victory, it was the passing game that led the way Friday night en route to a 50-28 trouncing of defending state champion Marietta.
The Blue Devils, who beat Parkview in the Big Orange Jungle a year ago to advance to the state championship game, faced a Panther squad with an extra chip on its shoulder after the painful 42-31 loss last year.
“You don’t (forget) your last loss,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “That was an all-week theme and our kids knew it. Our kids were very motivated and were ready to play and were ready to have some redemption tonight.”
Parkview definitely got that redemption, but it came from a different source than the Panthers were used to. As the Blue Devils started to load the box in order to combat the Parkview running game, the Panthers saw quarterback Colin Houck step up big, completing 10 out of his 20 passes for 181 yards and five touchdowns, four of those to senior receiver Jared Brown.
“They’ve got a great running back, so we had to take him away,” Marietta head coach Richard Morgan said. “We gave up a lot of touchdown passes… you’ve got to take something away. If we had played zone, the tailback (would have run it) all night, so I thought we did a good job containing the running game. Pick your poison, you know what I mean?”
Marietta also got a wonderful game from its signal caller as junior Tyler Hughes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and added 169 yards and a score on the ground.
“(Hughes) played well with maturity. He threw some really good passes. We’ve got to give him more help up front,” Morgan said.
The Panthers drew first blood on their opening drive when Houck found Jared Brown on a 49-yard, back-shoulder rope. A blocked extra point left the Parkview score at 6-0.
Two drives later, Marietta answered with a long touchdown pass of its own when Hughes found Johnson on an out route on their own 38. Johnson broke a tackle and scampered to the end zone to take the lead from Parkview.
It was in the second quarter, though, that the offensive firepower began to light up the scoreboard. The Panthers kicked off a 21-point second quarter with a three-play, 42 yard drive. Two hefty pickups put the Panthers on the Marietta 11-yard line. Parkview regained the lead on the next play when Houck floated a ball over the middle of the Devil defense and into the outstretched hands of Jared Brown, who fell across the goal line for his second score of the day.
A turnover on downs gave Parkview the ball on their opponent’s 40 yard line. Just two plays later, the Panthers extended their lead on Houck’s third touchdown pass of the day. Houck booted right and hit Jaxon Horne on a short crossing route. Horne made two defenders miss and hit paydirt.
Marietta answered with its second touchdown of the half when Hughes connected with Daniel Martin on a breadbasket, 42-yard dime in the front corner of the end zone to cut the Panther lead back down to 6.
The shootout continued on the ensuing possession when a 60-yard Tyler Curtis run set up an 11-yard, Randy Moss-like touchdown catch by Jared Brown.
The second-quarter fireworks ended with one final score from Marietta. Hughes found Johnson again, this time over the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown reception. Johnson, who beat his defender inside, wrestled across the goal line to trim the Parkview lead to 27-21.
The second half was all Parkview from first snap to last. Following a Marietta three and out, Houck led the Panthers through the Marietta defense yet again as he found — you guessed it — Jared Brown for another score. An underthrown fade route was bobbled off a Marietta defender’s chest and right into Brown’s welcoming hands.
A couple of late scores courtesy of Curtis and a fourth-quarter field goal were enough to drown out any hopes of a Marietta comeback.
“It started off with our offensive line,” Houck said. “They always come through. Me and Jared (Brown) connected a couple of times and it all gelled together.”
Jared Brown finished with 92 yards and four scores on four receptions. Tailback Cody Brown amassed 112 yards on 23 carries and Curtis added 71 yards of his own on eight touches.
Johnson, who left the game in the third quarter due to injury, had two scores and 127 receiving yards on five catches.
PARKVIEW 50, MARIETTA 28
Parkview 6 21 21 3 - 50
Marietta 7 14 7 0 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Jared Brown 49 pass from Colin Houck (kick failed) 7:44
Marietta: Zuri Johnson 72 pass from Tyler Hughes (Ryan Chestnut kick) 3:12
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Brown 17 pass from Houck (Olu Baker kick) 10:49
Parkview: Jaxon Horne 23 pass from Houck (Baker kick) 8:25
Marietta: Daniel Martin 42 pass from Hughes (Chestnut kick) 6:56
Parkview: Brown 11 pass from Houck (Baker kick) 4:48
Marietta: Johnson 22 pass from Hughes (Chestnut kick) 4:14
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Brown 15 pass from Houck (Baker kick) 8:00
Parkview: Tyler Curtis 42 run (Baker kick) 4:48
Marietta: Hughes 33 run (Chestnut kick) 3:06
Parkview: Curtis 2 run (2 point conversion failed) :01
FOURTH QUARTER
Parkview: Baker 41 FG, 7:28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.