Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to Houston County 21-7
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 4-1
Last week: Beat Tucker 38-33
After surviving a close game with Tucker last week, Parkview hosts Newton in Friday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA opener for both teams.
“Newton brings a lot of talent and experience to us this Friday,” Godfree said. “They have not given up many points on defense and their offense doesn't put them in bad situations. We've been preparing all season to get ready for region play, hoping to be peaking right now, but we aren't to that point yet. I'm not sure if anyone is given the circumstances we've all been through. We welcome the pressure for our first region game and look forward to the challenges Newton will bring us.”
Newton’s offense has been held in check the past two weeks, but its defense has excelled in both games, losses to McEachern (8-7) and Houston County (21-7). The Rams will encounter a Parkview offense that has found balanced success the past two games.
Both Cody Brown (11 rushes, 104 yards, touchdown) and Tyler Curtis (15 rushes, 112 yards, TD) topped the 100-yard mark, while young quarterback Colin Houck was 14 of 21 passing for 249 yards and a pair of scores. The Panthers’ top receivers included Jared Brown (six catches, 95 yards, TD), Dylan Speakman (two catches, 58 yards, TD) and Zion Taylor (49-yard catch).
Parkview was led defensively last week by Quincy Bryant (five tackles, two for losses), David Patterson (1/2 sack, two fumble recoveries, TD), Brian Day (4 tackles) and Jaxon Horne (4 1/2 tackles, 1/2 for loss).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Parkview won 42-35 in 2017
Location: Parkview High School
