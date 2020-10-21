LILBURN — Parkview’s volleyball team cruised in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-7 win over Colquitt County.
The Panthers (28-13) now host Hillgrove in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Parkview, which had 17 aces as a team, was led by Sarah Ramsey (eight aces, 11 assists), Tai Ragland (five kills, five blocks), Meg Youngblood (six digs), Brooke Godfree (six assists), Jordan Godfree (six kills) and Mia Mattson (six kills).
