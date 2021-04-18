Parkview’s boys track and field 400-meter relay ran the fastest all-class time in Georgia in Friday night’s Spartan Classic.
The foursome of Greg Baker II, Leon Christian, Tre Mitchell and Muhammad Jackson ran the race in 41.59 seconds. The Panthers’ B relay of Eric Pullum, Kenneth Robbins, Elijah Jenkins and Ronnie Hamrick took second in 42.84.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls 400 relay won in 45.95, the second-fastest time nationally this season.
