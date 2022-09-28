The Parkview and South Gwinnett football teams suffered their first losses last Friday — both by 23 points — and must regroup quickly for Thursday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA opener. The matchup, the first on Parkview’s new home artificial turf after five straight road games, was moved from Friday to avoid possible weather issues from Hurricane Ian.
Parkview hung tough with No. 3 Mill Creek last week and had a chance to take a third-quarter lead when an offensive pass interference call negated a touchdown. Mill Creek scored TDs on its next two possessions and the Panthers never recovered. Parkview’s Mike Matthews had a big day with a 99-yard TD catch and another 50-yard reception.
“We’re definitely very encouraged,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said of playing Mill Creek closely. “We’re very disheartened. It’s tough to lose. It’s one of the worst feelings ever. But we’re very encouraged and know we can go toe-to-toe with maybe the best team in the state right now.”
South led Norcross 18-14 at the midway point of hte second quarter last week, but two TDs (one a pick-six) in the closing moments of the first half gave Norcross a 27-18 halftime lead. South failed to cross midfield in the second half and Norcross tacked on two scores.
Darius Owens (eight tackles), Jaylin Lackey (six tackles) and Caleb Collins (five tackles) led the South defense last week, while the offense was paced by Nate Miller (12 rushes for 78 yards, TD, 9 of 19 passing for 84 yards), Jashawn Appling (19 rushes for 92 yards, 7-yard catch) and Jayqunn Billingsley (7 rushes for 52 yards, TD, 17-yard catch).
