Some of Georgia’s top girls basketball talent heads to Lilburn for the Parkview Tip Off Classic, which begins Saturday with five games.
The host Panthers are joined by four other Gwinnett teams in the showcase — Collins Hill, Hebron Christian, Greater Atlanta Christian and Shiloh. Collins Hill was the Class AAAAAAA runner-up last season, Hebron was a Final Four team in A Private and GAC won the AAA state championship. Those three teams all return top talent from last season’s teams, including Super Six selections Sacha Washington of Collins Hill, Nicole Azar and Malia Fisher of Hebron and Kaleigh Addie of GAC.
The non-Gwinnett teams involved include reigning AAAAAAA champion Westlake and star Raven Johnson, and reigning AAAAAA state champ Forest Park and star Sania Feagin. Other top teams entered are Troup County (AAAA runner-up) and St. Francis (A Private runner-up), among others.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 21
Main Gym
Noon — Collins Hill vs. Greenforest
2 p.m. — Hebron vs. Harrison
4 p.m. — Parkview vs. Westlake
Aux Gym
1 p.m. — Mount Paran vs. Woodward
3 p.m. — Landmark vs. Walnut Grove
Monday, Nov. 23
Main Gym
Noon — Harrison vs. Westlake
2 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. McEachern
4 p.m. — Troup vs. Langston Hughes
6 p.m. — Parkview vs. Josey
Aux Gym
1 p.m. — Washington vs. Landmark Christian
3 p.m. — GAC vs. Forest Park
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Main Gym
Noon — Langston Hughes vs. St. Francis
2 p.m. — Forest Park vs. Campbell
4 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Troup
6 p.m. — Parkview vs. Harrison
Aux Gym
1 p.m. — Shiloh vs. Walnut Grove
3 p.m. — Josey vs. Washington
5 p.m. — GAC vs. Mount Paran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.