©Dale Zanine 2022_03_12 00136.jpg

Hebron Christian's Kayla Lane looks to pass against Mount Paran during the 2022 state championship game in Macon.

 Dale Zanine

A bevy of high school basketball is scheduled over three days at Parkview beginning Saturday.

The Parkview Tip-Off Classic features 24 games (23 girls games and one boys game) at the three day event, which also features full slates of games Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.

