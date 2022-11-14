A bevy of high school basketball is scheduled over three days at Parkview beginning Saturday.
The Parkview Tip-Off Classic features 24 games (23 girls games and one boys game) at the three day event, which also features full slates of games Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The host Panthers are joined in the field by Gwinnett schools Collins Hill, Duluth, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian and Wesleyan. The loaded girls field features ranked teams Hebron (No. 1 in AAA), Holy Innocents’ (No. 1 in AAAA), Landmark Christian (No. 2 in AA), Forest Park (No. 5 in AAAAAA), GAC (No. 9 in AAAAA), Greenforest (No. 10 in A Division II), South Forsyth (No. 4 in AAAAAAA), Galloway (No. 1 in A Division I) and Carver-Columbus (No. 5 in AAA).
The full schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 19
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Duluth vs. Cedar Shoals
12:30 p.m. — Harrison vs. Landmark
2 p.m. — Hebron vs. Forest Park
3:30 p.m. — Campbell vs. Chamblee
5 p.m. — GAC vs. McEachern
6:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Parkview
Aux Gym
11:30 a.m. — Greenforest vs. Stephenson
1 p.m. — Decatur vs. Westlake
Monday, Nov. 21
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Hebron vs. Harrison
12:30 p.m. — Stephenson vs. Westlake
2 p.m. — GAC vs. Galloway
3:30 p.m. — Wesleyan vs. Greenforest
5 p.m. — Parkview vs. Forest Park
6:30 p.m. — Holy Innocents’ vs. Landmark Christian
