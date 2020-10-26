Parkview senior Sydney Walker has committed to the Emory University swimming program.
Walker, who trains at SwimAtlanta, is a team captain and four-year swimmer for the Panthers. She swam on a county-record 400 freestyle relay as a junior, and also swam on 200 and 400 free relays that earned All-American status, including a state champion in the 400 free relay.
She has a 4.0 GPA, is ranked in the top 10 of her class, is a National Merit semifinalist and is a member of the National Honor Society, Environmental Club (project manager) and the Parkview Student Leadership Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.