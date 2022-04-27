LILBURN — Parkview began its quest for a fourth straight Class AAAAAAA state baseball championship in business-like fashion during its first-round doubleheader against McEachern.
The top-ranked Panthers jumped out early with a multi-run first inning in each game en route to run-rule wins of 10-0 and 14-4 to sweep the best-of-three series Monday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Colin Houck was a big factor in both games, finishing the day a combined 4-for-7 with three home runs and driving in seven runs, though Parkview (26-6) took different paths to each victory to advance to next Tuesday's second round, where it will host Lambert.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first two innings of the opener and never looked back, thanks in no small part to a dominating effort on the mound by Garrett Lambert (7-2), who allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in five shutout innings.
In Game 2, Parkview had to battle back from a first-inning deficit after a big blast in the bottom of the first gave McEachern (10-22) early momentum.
But Landon Stripling (7-1) endured through five inning despite not having his best stuff, while the Panthers gave him support by pouncing on three Indians errors to take the lead back in the second and scoring in five of six innings to complete the sweep.
“Landon didn't have his best stuff, but he battled,” Parkview coach Chan Brown said. “I thought all three (pitchers) who went out there (Tuesday) night did their job. We have to figure out (innings) moving into the next round because we've got more position guys pitching now. We'll figure that part out.
“Offensively, I'm proud of them. I think we're coming together a little bit and trying to make sure that we're doing the little things right.”
The Panthers definitely put everything together in the bottom of the first of Game 1 after Lambert pitched around Andrew Carter's leadoff single in the top of the first to strand the McEachern rightfielder at third in the top of the inning.
Stripling followed Cayden Gaskin's first-pitch double with one of his home to quickly put Parkview up 1-0.
Houck then followed by lofting the second pitch he saw from McEachern starter Ethan Carroll (3-4) over the wall in left for a two-run homer, and the Panthers had a 3-0 lead just four pitches into the game.
“Our first two (guys in the lineup) did a great job (of getting on base),” said Houck, who now has 13 homers and 37 RBI on the season. “It's always tough (for opponents) to get by Cayden and Landon in the No. 1 and 2 spot in the lineup. … It is a good energy booster. I just try to stay calm and get my pitch, and it's great having the team behind me having my back.”
Jabari Daniely then added another run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-0, and the Panthers jumped on Carroll and McEachern for four more runs in the second, with a two-run double by Lambert and a two-run bloop single by Daniely being the big blows to make the score 8-0.
That was all Lambert needed, as the junior right-hander pitched around another hit in the second inning and struck out the next six hitters – part of a string of eight strikeouts in nine hitters – to firmly grasp control of the game.
Gaskin finished the opener a perfect 4-for-4, including a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that closed out the win on the run-rule, while Lambert was 2-for-3 and Daniely finished with three RBI.
Parkview picked up where it left off in the nightcap, with Houck following Stripling's one-out single with his second two-run homer of the day off Bryce Archie (1-6) for a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
But in the bottom of the inning, McEachern strung together singles by Carter, Reece Kingeter and Archie to load the bases with one out.
Just when it looked like Stripling might escape unscathed after fanning Jordan Baynes, Jaeden Mitchell followed by blasting a two-out grand slam that gave the Indians their first lead of the game at 4-2.
But Stripling made sure they would get nothing more, allowing one more hit in the opening frame and just two more hits and a hit batsman over the next four shutout innings. The junior right-hander scattered seven hits and the four earned runs and struck out six over five innings in total.
And Parkview made sure the deficit wouldn't last long by cashing in three McEachern errors and getting clutch two-out hits by Stripling on an RBI single and Jayden Talik on a two-run single to regain the lead at 6-4.
Cade Brown tacked on two more runs with a bloop single in the fourth, while Houck added another RBI in the fifth and followed RBI singles from Gaskin and Stripling in the sixth with this third homer of the day, another two-run shot, that gave the Panthers the necessary run-rule margin at 14-4.
Matthew Holcomb then closed things out with a scoreless of the inning with two strikeouts to send Parkview into the second round.
