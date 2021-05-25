ATLANTA — Most of the time when Parkview wins a state baseball championship, it is by overpowering opponents.
But the Panthers took a more grind-it-out approach in their Class AAAAAAA state finals doubleheader with North Paulding.
Paced by two stellar outings from starting pitchers Mason Brown and Landon Stripling and two big seventh-inning performances by Ryan Spikes, plus timely at-bats and flawless defense, Parkview battled its way to the title with a 4-0, 3-2 sweep Monday before a GHSA record crowd of 6,124 fans at Truist Park. It was the Panthers’ third straight state title after winning in 2018 and 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic).
Brown held North Paulding (30-10) to just two hits with six strikeouts in six innings in the opener, while Stripling scattered seven hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts through six in the nightcap.
Meanwhile, Spikes closed the door with scoreless seventh for his fifth and sixth saves of the season, and paced a timely offense by finishing the doubleheader 4-for-6 with a double, triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Add in timely contributions from the likes of Cayden Gaskin, Daylon Carleton and Colin Houck (two hits each) in Game 1 and Bryson Stripling (two hits in Game 2 and solid defense behind the plate), and it was an emotional end to Parkview’s (30-10) ninth state title for coach Chan Brown.
“It’s been an up-and-down year for the kids, the staff and honestly, our program,” said Brown, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this spring and will undergo surgery to remove his thyroid gland Thursday. “I can’t say enough about my staff with all my stuff going on. They’ve done a heck of a job picking me up this year with all my health problems. I can’t say enough about the job they did, too.
“Between them and the kids, we came together and we found a way. Every week, it seemed like somebody would score and we’d respond.”
In the opener, lefties Mason Brown (11-3) and Jake Hembree battled each other pitch-for-pitch throughout the first four innings.
Hembree had more high-stress pitches, though he stranded three baserunners, including two in scoring position, with the bulk of his eight strikeouts through his 6 1/3 innings.
Parkview finally broke through in the top of the fifth when Sam Smith drew a leadoff walk and went to second when Hembree briefly bobbled Bryson Stripling’s bunt, which forced him to settle for the out at first and a sacrifice.
Then with Smith now on third after Gaskin’s single to left, Spikes, who had struggled in two previous at-bats against Hembree, lofted a fly ball to center that was just deep enough to bring home Smith to put the Panthers up 1-0.
Meanwhile, Mason Brown, who was more efficient in needing fewer pitches to cruise through the first five innings, showed signs of tiring in the bottom of the sixth after getting the first out on a diving stop by Houck at third and a stretch by Cade Sadler to hold the bag at first.
A walk and stolen base by Chris Cole and another walk one out later by Wade put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs.
Dylon Rhadans then sent an opposite-field liner to left that hung up long enough for Ali Banks to run in and make a chest-high catch for the out to strand the runners and keep the lead intact.
Given a reprieve, the Panthers took advantage in the top of the seventh after a lead-off single by Smith and another sacrifice bunt by Stripling, prompting North Paulding to call to the bullpen for right-hander Hunter Sanders.
After Gaskin grounded out to short and moved Smith to third with two outs, Spikes delivered in the clutch by splitting the gap in right-center for an RBI triple that gave Parkview much-needed insurance and a 2-0 lead.
Houck delivered another two-out hit for an RBI, then another single by Jayden Talik and a passed ball tacked on another run, leaving the Panthers up 4-0.
Spikes then came on to pitch in the bottom of the inning, retiring the Wolfpack in order with two strikeouts to lock down his fifth save of the season, and a 1-0 series lead.
In the nightcap, the Stripling brothers came up big to help Parkview to an early lead.
In the bottom of the second, Bryson Stripling shot a grounder through the hole between third and short for a clutch, two-out RBI single to put the Panthers in front.
It looked like North Paulding might answer in the top of the third against his younger brother Landon, who battled some control issues with two walks and a hit batsman through his first two scoreless innings.
This time, he wound up in another tough spot when Tyson Benford sent a liner to center that Carleton dove for, but couldn’t come up with, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the 400-foot mark in straightaway center for a one-out triple.
Daylon Rhadan then sent a high chopper back to the mound that looked like trouble, but Landon Stripling leapt to snag it to get Benford in a rundown, which ended when Bryson Stripling ran him down more than halfway down the third base line for the second out.
“That was very tiring, especially in (catcher’s) gear,” Bryson Stripling said. “I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever run in my life. … I knew if the ball was hit back to (Landon) he was going to look (Benford) back. He just busted down the line and Landon made a head’s up play, caught it and looked at (Benford) right away.”
Landon Stripling followed with a strikeout of Logan Lynch to end the threat, and keep the Panthers’ one-run lead intact.
But the job for both Stripling and the Panthers was hardly done.
Twice, North Paulding tied the game after Parkview took the lead with unearned runs — first at 1-1 on Mitchell Heer’s RBI double in the fifth, and again after Grayson Taylor solo home run into the Chop House in right field tied the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth.
However, the Panthers capitalized on the Wolfpack’s fourth error of Game 2 as Sam Smith trotted home on Houck’s grounder with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to put Parkview in front 3-2.
On came Spikes looking for his second save of the day, and he retired Cole on a strikeout and Heer on a pop to right for the first two outs in the top of the seventh.
But Benford put the tying run in scoring position for North Paulding with his two-out double to bring up Rhadans, who battled back from a 1-2 count to earn a walk.
But pinch runner Rylen Smith suddenly and unexpectedly broke for third on ball four.
“I saw Bryson pop up and I said, ‘He’s a head’s up player. Something’s going on behind me,’” Spikes said.
Fortunately for Parkview, Bryson Stripling saw what was going on behind Spikes and alertly fired a laser to third base, where defensive replacement Cade Brown was waiting to apply the tag and send the Panthers into celebration.
“After recognizing (the 3-2 pitch) was a ball, I saw Cade Brown sitting there waving,” said Bryson Stripling, who finished the doubleheader 2-for-4 with an RBI and two sacrifice bunts. “And I just threw the ball and he caught it and tagged (Rylan Smith).”
