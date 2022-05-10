LILBURN — The streak is at 30.
Parkview’s baseball team defeated Colquitt County 6-2 and 7-1 in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals Monday night, running its postseason winning streak to 30 consecutive games dating back to a loss in Game 1 of the 2018 semifinal series.
The sweep moves Parkview into the semifinals, just two series wins away from winning its fourth consecutive state championship and 10th overall.
Pitching won the day for Brown’s team. Ford Thompson, Matthew Holcomb, Landon Stripling and Thorpe Musci combined to throw 14 innings of three-run baseball, striking out 18 batters while only walking two. Thompson and Striping went five and six innings respectively as starters, giving Holcomb and Musci plenty of room to work for their three relief frames.
Eight different Parkview (30-6) players recorded at least one RBI on the day, and nobody had more than two in a very balanced offensive effort. Both starting pitchers helped their own cause with RBI hits, first Thompson with an RBI single in Game 1 and then Stripling with a two-run home run in the nightcap.
Jayden Talik and Garrett Lambert each hit a two-run home run of their own in the first game, and Andrews Opata came up with a clutch two-run triple to put Parkview on top in Game 2. Colin Houck, Cayden Gaskin and Jabari Daniely each added one more RBI to round out the day.
“We’ve been swinging a pretty hot bat, and I don’t know if we swung it as well tonight,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said. “Obviously we had to score in a couple different ways, getting some bunts down and this and that. Overall it was a team win. I thought our pitchers did a nice job, so that was good to see.”.
Thompson gave himself a 1-0 lead in the second inning of Game 1 with an RBI single back up the middle, and the margin could have been bigger if not for the Packers (18-17) turning a double play in each of the first two innings. Eventually the baserunners paid off in the third inning when a pair of errors plated Parkview’s second run thanks to a bad throw at third and a misplay in the outfield, teeing up Talik for a two-run home run out to right field to double the advantage.
Now with a 4-0 lead, Thompson settled in. The Georgia commit did allow one run on a Mason Moore RBI double in the fourth and another one on a Cam Cook RBI groundout in the fifth, but the sophomore pitcher kept the hits scattered and locked in. He recorded at least one strikeout in all but one of his five innings, totaling up seven to go against a single walk.
And when last week’s Game 1 starter Lambert hammered a 3-1 fastball into the trees in left field with a man on base, the four-run lead was restored and the Panthers could ride Holcomb to the finish line. He struck out four batters and got a little bit of help from his defense thanks to an Ali Banks diving catch in right field to wrap up Game 1.
Game 2 actually saw Parkview fall behind for the first time in six postseason games when Hayes Lightsey dunked a two-out RBI single into left field. Up to that point, Colquitt County starting pitcher Cameron Summerlin had pitched into and out of trouble, stranding a Parkview runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings.
Now with a lead to protect, he would not be as lucky the fourth time around.
Back-to-back leadoff walks both came around to score after Opata served a two-strike pitch into the right field corner for a triple. In one swing, Parkview had regained the lead, and it did not relinquish it for the rest of the series.
An exhausted Summerlin continued to pile up the pitches, walking six batters in the game and facing several deep counts. His number clocked into triple digits during the fifth winning when Parkview loaded the bases with nobody out, although it looked like he was going to escape major damage after a fielder’s choice brought in one run and he got a second out thanks to a play at the plate.
But a Gaskin infield hit plated a run, a wild pitch added a fifth and finally on his 118th and final pitch of the game, Stripling touched one off against Summerlin with a towering home run out to right field.
7-1, game over, series over.
“Today we found some adversity,” Stripling said. “But we found a way to get two wins, and that is all that matters. If we could just get back to where we were in these past two weeks, I think we’ll be really good.”
The Panthers will travel to Woodstock for the semifinals on Saturday, the last team both to win a playoff game against the Panthers (2018), and the last team to eliminate them from a tournament with a series win (2017). Woodstock advanced to the semifinals with a pair of tight quarterfinal wins, 4-2 and 4-3 over Newnan.
“We’ve been fortunate to be at home this whole time, and now we’ve got to take this thing on the road,” Brown said. “Woodstock is always a very, very well coached and a very good team. We’re looking forward to taking it there.”
