Khyair Spain

LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win.

However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21 victory to set up a first-round road game at North Paulding next week. The Wolfpack beat Marietta for the Region 3-AAAAAA title.

