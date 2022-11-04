LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win.
However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21 victory to set up a first-round road game at North Paulding next week. The Wolfpack beat Marietta for the Region 3-AAAAAA title.
Grayson will host Hillgrove in the first round.
"We know we can make big plays, but we didn't expect that many," said Parkview head coach Eric Godfree. "The credit goes to (the offensive line). The pass protection was phenomenal."
In addition to the big offensive effort, the Panthers got six sacks on defense, keeping the pressure up on Grayson quarterback Jeff Davis.
"We just didn't make enough plays and they did," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "They had a good plan against us on both sides of the ball."
After Parkview's Antonio White intercepted Davis midway through the first quarter, it took the Panthers (7-3, 3-2) two plays to get on the scoreboard with quarterback Colin Houck (14 of 23, 252 yards) finding Carson Wilson (4 catches, 56 yards) open for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 6:59 to go in the first quarter.
The Rams (8-2, 4-1) looked to gain some momentum when Zion Ferguson intercepted Houck, but the Rams didn't go anywhere and were forced to punt.
Khyair Spain (27 rushes, 222 yards) busted out for the first big play of the night on the third play of the drive when he burst through the middle for a 78-yard score to make it 14-0.
"What else can you say about Khyair Spain?" Godfree said. "We needed momentum for the playoffs and our kids were so competitive tonight. I'm so proud of them."
On the ensuing kickoff, Grayson's Caden High (5 catches, 76 yards) returned it 55 yards to put the Rams in plus territory. Later, Davis (12 of 25, 167 yards) found High on a long third-down play for 21 yards to move the ball to the 17. Three plays later Joseph Taylor Jr. ran it in from the 4 to cut the Panthers' lead in half, 14-7, with 6:42 left in the second quarter.
But it didn't last long as Houck found Bryce Coulson (2 catches, 92 yards) on a short crossing route. Coulson proceeded to get the edge and raced 85 yards for the touchdown to put the Panthers back up by 14.
The next points came early in the third quarter when Houck found Mike Matthews (2 catches, 89 yards) wide open down the field for a 64-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7 less than two minutes into the second half.
But that's when the Rams woke up. A 41-yard completion to High moved the ball into Parkview territory late in the third quarter. Four plays later, Davis found John Cineas (4 catches, 58 yards) on a quick slant for a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14 with 48 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Later, the Rams' offense continued to roll thanks in part to a defensive pass interference call on the Panthers. Rushes of 14, 10 and 8 yards by Dylan Elder (12 rushes, 77 yards) set the junior running back up for a 1-yard score to make it 28-21 with 3:33 to go in the game.
However, the Rams weren't able to get the ball back as an illegal substitution call on 4th-and-4 thwarted any chances of the Rams getting the ball back for their offense as Parkview kneeled on it three times for the win.
"We have to forget about this and not let it linger," Carter said. "We have to get mentally prepared for next week (against Hillgrove)."
Parkview 7 14 7 0 - 28
Grayson 0 7 7 7 - 21
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Carson Wilson 25 pass from Colin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick) 6:59
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Khyair Spain 78 run (Munoz kick) 9:30
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 4 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 6:42
Parkview: Bryce Coulson 85 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 6:28
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Mike Matthews 64 pass from Houck (Tre Barker kick) 10:29
Grayson: John Cineas 6 pass from Jeff Davis (Paul Duncan kick) :48
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Dylan Elder 1 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 3:33
