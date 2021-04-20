LILBURN — Parkview's boys and girls soccer teams both got out of the gate a little slowly on offense in their first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff doubleheader Tuesday at the Big Orange Jungle.
But once the floodgates opened, both Panther teams were tough to stop.
The No. 8 state-ranked boys eventually rode two goals and two assists from Sam Schaff, plus a goal and an assist each from Diego Pereira, Ryan Laraki and Carlos Garcia for a 6-0 win over Lowndes.
Meanwhile, the girls ultimately got going behind a hat trick and an assist from Gabby Guardado in a 10-0 victory over Tift County.
For the first 10 minutes of the boys game, Parkview (11-4-2) found itself pinned down on its end of the field for the most part, though Lowndes (5-12) never got any particularly dangerous scoring opportunities.
But once the Panthers got their stretch pass game going, the offense started getting in synch.
“We were too content knocking the ball around (in the early minutes) and not going forward,” Parkview coach Danny Klinect said. “I told (the players) that (Lowndes was) … going to what they could to disrupt us, and they did a good job the first 10 minutes. But it was really just slow ball circulation on our side.”
The Panthers finally got momentum in the 11th minute, when Bryan Beltran-Perez created a turnover deep in Lowndes' end of the field and fed Pereira near the top of the penalty area for a quality look.
Vikings goalkeeper Nathan Faircloth made the save, but the scoring chance was a sign of things to come, and it took Parkview less than a minute to cash in, with Pereira once again at the center of the action.
This time, the junior striker picked up a loose ball along the right wing and started a give-and-go with Schaff, with Pereira finishing the play with a hard shot from inside the penalty area and 1-0 Panthers lead with 28:11 left in the first half.
“Once we started playing quicker and going forward, we were OK,” Klinect said. “We're good going forward, but at times, like most team, you want to possess (the ball). I told them, 'You've got to take advantage of what (Lowndes was) giving you. They're giving you lots of space, so why are we keeping (the ball) on our half (of the field)? Go at them, make them commit and then find the open man.' And we started doing that.”
A little over a minute later, Pereira did just that by sending John Charlton up the middle of the field with a long stretch pass through the Lowndes defense, which the sophomore buried after bringing Faircloth off his line to extend the lead to 2-0 at the 26:54 mark.
Just over five minutes later at the 20:45 mark, Schaff made it 3-0 when he snuck in a shot off a pass from Ryan Laraki from just inside the penalty area on the right wing through traffic in the goal box that trickled into the net.
The Panthers padded the lead further about eight minutes into the second half when Brandon Fineout, who entered the game in goal for Lowndes after halftime, mistakenly handled a pass back from his own defender, drawing a free kick just outside the penalty area.
Schaff quickly put the ball in play on the restart whistle, which Fineout made the save on, but Carlos Garcia quickly pounced on the rebound and pounded it home for 4-0 Parkview lead with 32:03 remaining.
Schaff then netted his second goal of the game of an assist from Junior Acopa at the 25:22 mark to make it 5-0.
Laraki then closed out the scoring with a header off Garcia's free kick from the right wing with 18:15 remaining, which sent the Panthers into a second round matchup with the winner of Wednesday's game between Campbell and North Paulding.
Kendal Henry only had to make one save on the game, but it was a big one when he punched a long shot by Ty Strassburg from 35 yards out over the crossbar to keep Lowndes from pulling to within a goal in the game's 19th minute.
The problem early on for Parkview's girls (13-6) wasn't initial tentativeness, but simple bad luck.
The Panthers took aim at a shooting gallery in the first half, only to be thrwarted by Tift (4-10-1) goalkeeper Morgen Rey, who made 25 saves on the night, plus five more shots that clanged off the crossbar and another that caromed off the nearside post that kept the game scoreless into the 27th minute.
“We though coming in (Tift) would sit a little bit deeper and take some space away, and they did,” Parkview coach Judson Hamby said. “Early on, (Ray) made some really big saves, and I thought we missed a lot of really great chances. Saying that, we were still pretty calm … and just continued to keep passing and break them down a little.”
Indeed, the Panthers refused to be frustrated and kept firing away, and finally found the mark late in the first half off a set piece.
Narissa Gaither lofted a perfect cross off a corner kick from the left wing that Guardado headed in to put Parkview up 1-0 with 13:19 left in the first half.
“I just felt like we (only) needed one (goal),” Hamby said. “Once we got the one, it kind of gave us some confidence.”
After another shot off the crossbar a minute later, Parkview kept pressing forward, and this time got a good bounce.
Ray made a stop of a shot from Alex Gib, but couldn't quite control the rebound, which caromed right to Kathleen Ngulefac, who tapped in the loose ball for a 2-0 Panthers lead with 11:50 left in the half.
Two more shots off the crossbar came in the next two minutes, but Parkview stayed with it when Damaris Gaines ran down a loose ball in the left corner and sent a cross into the penalty area.
There, Guadardo sent a one-touch left-footer inside the near post with 4:30 left in the half, sending the Panthers into intermission with a 3-0 lead.
And the floodgates flew wide open in the first 11-plus minutes of the second half, with Ella Price scoring twice less than four minutes apart off assists from Molly Hickman and Gib, and McKenna Sauers one-touching another corner kick assist from Gaither in to extend the Parkview lead to 6-0 with 29:11 remaining.
Guardardo then converted yet another corner from Gaither at the 21:53 mark, followed by Gaines' goal from Hickman at 20:50 and a pair of Madelin Escobar goals off assists from Sydney Steele.
The last one with 6:34 remaining ended the game on the GHSA's mercy rule at 10-0 and sent the Panthers into a second round game against Hillgrove next week at the Big Orange Jungle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.