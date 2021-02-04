Parkview’s football program had a successful National Signing Day, upping its total signees from the Class of 2021 to a dozen.
The college-bound Panthers are running back Cody Brown (Tennessee), wide receiver Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina), defensive back Quincy Bryant (Vanderbilt), defensive end Torren Coppage-El (Arkansas State), running back Tyler Curtis (Dodge City), linebacker Caleb Grant (Morehouse), defensive back Ronnie Hamrick (Central Florida), running back/defensive back Jaxon Horne (Shorter), lineman Suubi Mutebi (Presbyterian), defensive end David Patterson (Ohio), defensive end Kwesi Tillman (West Virginia State) and offensive lineman Jackson Walls (West Georgia).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.