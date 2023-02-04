It’s easy to spot a baseball player on the football field, said former Parkview football coach Eric Godfree.
“They say you can always tell a quarterback when he plays middle infield because of all the different arm slots they throw at,” Godfree said.
Parkview High School middle infielder and quarterback Colin Houck is a prime example.
“Colin literally could control the football from any angle, and he completed a lot of balls with all different kind of angles, much like you see Patrick Mahomes do,” said Godfree. “Sometimes the [snapped foot]ball might not be right near him… but man, he scooped it up like a shortstop.”
This spring, senior Mississippi State baseball commit Houck will look to help lead Parkview baseball to a fourth state championship in five years, after the team’s 2022 semifinal loss to Woodstock prevented a four-peat for the program. His baseball season will begin just a couple of months after he broke the Parkview football program record for career passing yards and touchdowns.
Over four years with the Panthers, Houck has juggled — and succeeded in — the two sports. Now, he and Parkview baseball still have unfinished business.
“The motivation is definitely there,” Houck said. “It's probably more evident even than it was last year. I’d say we're more focused, and we're just trying to be better than last year … We're trying to set the tone like, ‘Hey, we're we're still here and we're still who we are.’”
During his junior baseball season, Houck batted .412 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 43 runs and nine stolen bases; he was also voted season MVP by his teammates at end-of-season banquet. The following fall, he threw for 2,189 yards and 24 touchdowns and led Parkview football to the second round of the GHSA playoffs.
Heading into high school, Houck knew that regardless of the challenge of balancing two sports, he wanted to play both football and baseball through graduation.
He earned a starting spot on the baseball team during his freshman season. Baseball coach Chan Brown said he knew Houck was a “dynamic player [with] pretty good range with a very, very strong arm” coming into high school; Brown had seen Houck play since he was 8, since Brown’s son, Cade, who is committed to the University of Georgia, had played with Houck growing up.
Brown, football coach Godfree and Houck’s family helped Houck balance the two teams, from double practices in the summer to weight training with baseball while competing with the football team in the fall.
“[Brown] has managed a lot of really really high-end athletes through this,” said Godfree, who also praised Houck's communication skills and focus throughout the process.
“[Houck] probably had to say no to a lot of things that other high school kids get to do because he's so busy with football and baseball, but he was willing to make that commitment,” Godfree said. “And he made the most out of it.”
Early in his high school career, Houck received several collegiate offers for each sport. For football, he received offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Houston, Miami, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Indiana, among others.
Houck said he considered playing both football and baseball in college, which he received some offers to do, but ultimately, after talking with his family and reflecting inwardly, he decided to commit to Mississippi State for baseball.
“I think it being the first sport that I kind of acquired, even at a young age, it kind of helped a little bit,” Houck said. “Even when I was doing those other sports, baseball was kind of always that, that first love.”
Mississippi State won the 2021 College World Series.
As Houck navigated balancing both sports, Brown has seen him grow as a player and a leader for Parkview’s baseball program.
“[He’s been] learning to really grow into who he is, and understanding the player that he is,” Brown said. “He has his moments that he'll call people, the team, and say, ‘Hey, let’s get it done right now, and we need to get back on it, and start doing things the right way.’”
Coming into the 2023 season, Houck is ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 1 player in Georgia for the 2023 class. He is also projected to go between 26th and 30th in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, said Brown.
But, right now, Houck’s focus is on the upcoming games with Parkview baseball.
“I don't want to look, you know, too far past the season,” Houck said. “I'm kind of really just focused on being there for my team and trying to go out and win a state championship with my team.”
That team’s roster includes many college commits, including Landon Stripling (Texas Tech), Cade Brown (University of Georgia), Ali Banks (Georgia Highlands College), Garrett Lambert (Mercer), Erick Rodriguez (East Georgia), Jackson Collett (Berry College), Ethan Finch (Samford), Mahki Buckley (Tulane), Ford Thompson (University of Georgia), Thorpe Musci (Georgia Tech), along with with Mason Walter, Grant Garrett and Carson Wagnon rounding out the senior class. The Panthers finished 30-8 overall last season while winning the Region 4-AAAAAAA title.
