LILBURN — Parkview sophomore Mason Davis couldn't have been happier to get hit by a pitch after getting called upon to pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday night's deciding Game 3 against Dacula.
With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line, Davis stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, and the game tied 7-7 and was drilled on the first pitch to give the Panthers the lead.
In a game that the Panthers trailed after four innings thanks to Dacula standout sophomore Jared Glenn’s second home run of the night, a three-run go-ahead shot to put the Falcons up 6-4, it was Davis’ hit-by-pitch that completed a stunning comeback for the Panthers, who rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth before shutting down the Falcons in the seventh to win the game 8-7.
The win gives the Panthers a spot in the Final Four for the fifth straight season and ends a tremendous run for the Falcons, who were six outs away from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
“I’ll be honest with you, Dacula gave us everything we could handle,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said. “They were a heckuva team. I can’t say enough about Glenn. He showed up all series and almost beat us single-handedly. Our community came out tonight and rallied us. I kind of got on (the crowd) last night for not being loud enough. I appreciate them and more than that, the fight in this team … we had some kids that didn’t swing well early on and they came through when it was needed.
"We had to fight tooth and nail for this one. Survive and advance. That’s what you do this time of year.”
Two pitches into the game, the Falcons had a 2-0 lead.
After Tyson Brown led off the game with an infield single down the third base line, Glenn hammered the first pitch he saw over the left-centerfield fence to put the Falcons out in front 2-0.
But the Panthers' crowd and dugout weren't silenced for long.
Ali Banks led off the bottom half of the first with a five-pitch walk, and on the first pitch Landon Stripling saw from Dacula starter Aryan Virani, the senior cracked a long home run to right to tie the game at 2-2.
Parkview starting pitcher Porter Berryman bounced back with a quick 1-2-3 top of the second after giving up the two-run homer to Glenn in the first, and it wasn't much longer before the Panthers had their first lead of the do-or-die Game 3.
With one out in the second, Ethan Finch dropped a looping liner into shallow center that turned into a double after the ball got past Dacula centerfielder Brown.
A popout to second got the second out of the inning for Virani, who was looking to escape without any further damage.
But after a liner into center off the bat of nine-hole hitter Grant Garrett put runners on the corners with two outs, pinch-runner Carson Wagnon came home to score on a wild pitch to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.
The Panthers added to their lead in the bottom of the third, again with two outs.
After two quick outs from Virani, an error on Dacula shortstop Reiston Durham, and a hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second.
Panthers pinch hitter Makhi Buckley then laid down a bunt that was fielded by Virani and thrown away at first, allowing Cade Brown, who reached on the first error of the inning to come around to score.
But the Falcons were far from out of the game after three innings of play.
After squandering a big scoring opportunity in the top of the third after putting runners on first and second with nobody out, the Falcons found themselves right back in the thick of things after loading the bases with nobody out in the top of the fourth.
Following a leadoff double from Harry Bouldin, a four-pitch walk to Durham and a bunt single off the bat of A.J. Weiss, Falcons nine-hole hitter D.J. Quary brought home a run on a fielders choice at third to cut the Panthers' lead in half, 4-3.
With the top of the lineup ready to square off against Berryman for a third time, Parkview’s Brown pulled Berryman and called upon junior left-hander Ford Thompson to face Falcons lead-off hitter Brown with one out and runners on first and second.
The best Brown could do was move the two Falcons runners into scoring position after bouncing a soft ground ball to Thompson, setting up a showdown with Glenn, the Falcons' hottest hitter who had yet to be retired on the day.
On the first pitch he saw, Glenn launched his second home run of the game, this time a three-run shot that cleared Parkview's wall of advertisements in left field, to put the Falcons back out in front 6-4.
Virani's day was done after three innings and he was replaced on the mound by sophomore left-hander Samuel Zaa to start the bottom of the fourth.
After scoring their third and fourth runs of the night with two outs, the Panthers were back at it again with some two-out magic after Colin Houck joined the fun with a two-out RBI single to center that trimmed Dacula's lead to 6-5. With a chance to tie the game with another hit, Brown bounced the first pitch he saw to second to end the inning with the Falcons clinging to a one-run lead.
With an opportunity to score a run in their fifth consecutive inning to start the game, after a quick 1-2-3 inning on the mound by Thompson, the Panthers were blanked in the bottom of the fifth after Zaa worked around a leadoff walk and a hit-by-pitch with two outs.
After cruising through the top of the fifth for the Panthers after striking out the side, Thompson wasn't as fortunate in the top of the sixth after allowing two walks sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt.
With Glenn's spot due up next for the Falcons, Thompson was taken out and replaced on the mound by right-hander Kason Gleaton.
The hard-throwing right-hander got Glenn to bounce into what looked like a customary 6-4-3 double play that would have ended the inning. But a wild throw to first from Panthers second baseman Davis after getting the force out at second allowed Weiss to come around and score to increase the Falcons' lead to 7-5.
And while it was a huge insurance run at the time for the Falcons, who entered the bottom of the sixth just six outs away from a major upset of the Panthers, it wasn't enough.
After getting the Panthers’ leadoff hitter to fly out to center, Zaa allowed the next two batters to reach before Brown cut the Falcons’ lead to 7-6 with an RBI single to left.
With the third pitcher of the night in the game for the Falcons, a four-pitch walk to load the bases was followed up with a SAC fly to center off the bat of Eli Pitts to tie the game at 7-7.
Another walk, this time to Finch re-loaded the bases, setting up Davis’ hit-by-pitch that gave the Panthers the lead 8-7.
Needing a run to tie in the top of the seventh, Alex Gelmini coaxed a lead-off walk, but was then doubled up on the very next pitch after Tanner Holloway bounced into a 5-4-3 double play.
Gleaton then struck out Dacula’s Harry Bouldin to end what was an incredible game played between the Panthers and Falcons.
“Again, I can’t say enough about (Dacula) Coach (Jake) Bova and his squad,” Brown said. “They did everything they could. We got lucky to get out of here. I’m just proud of the kids for what they did. It took everybody tonight. It was a team effort. We found a way.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Game 3 of the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal baseball series between Dacula and Parkview on May 5, 2023. (Photos: Jamie Spaar) Click for more.PHOTOS: Dacula at Parkview Baseball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Game 3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.