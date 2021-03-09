Parkview senior Cody Brown has committed to the Miami Hurricanes after being released previously from his National Letter of Intent with the Tennessee Volunteers football program.
Brown, one of the nation’s top running backs, signed with Tennessee in December. At the time, Jeremy Pruitt was the Volunteers’ head coach, but he was fired in January and replaced by Josh Heupel. He then asked for his release from Tennessee, which he said was granted last month.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Brown helped the Panthers to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals last season, rushing for 1,527 yards and 12 touchdowns. He previously rushed for 1,676 yards and 20 TDs as a junior, 1,588 yards and 25 TDs as a sophomore and 442 yards and eight TDs as a freshman.
Brown is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, which have him as the No. 10 running back and No. 232 player overall nationally, as well as the No. 21 prospect in Georgia.
He committed to Tennessee in May 2020, choosing the Volunteers from a long list of top offers that included Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and others.
Brown, a 4.0 GPA student, is competing this spring for Parkview’s track and field team.
