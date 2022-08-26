While only five miles separate the two high schools, Parkview and Shiloh haven’t played in five years. That changes Friday night in Snellville.
Plenty has changed since 2017, mostly at Shiloh. Head coach Tino Ierulli has built a competitive program, much different than the one that lost 69-0 to Parkview in the teams’ most recent meeting.
“They’ll be a physical, fast bunch,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said of the Generals.
The same can be said for Godfree’s team. The Panthers looked great in their season opener — the earliest start for Gwinnett teams on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the Corky Kell Classic — with a 52-7 rout of host Johns Creek.
Colin Houck was 13 of 18 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns (in addition to rushing for a TD), Mike Matthews had six catches for 111 yards and two TDs (along with an interception on defense) and Khyair Spain rushed 13 times for 144 yards and two scores to lead the Parkview offense in Game 1. Carson Wilson had a 35-yard TD catch and three knockdown blocks, while Jordan Floyd led the line with an 82 percent grade and five knockdown blocks.
Parkview’s defensive standouts included Nolan Marshall (eight tackles, two for losses, one sack), Ira Singleton (three QB hurries), Zelus Hicks (interception), Jay Crawford (interception) and Antonio White (four tackles, two for losses, one sack).
For the second straight season, Shiloh lost a heartbreaking opener at Mountain View. The Generals fell behind 17-7 at halftime, then controlled play for much of the second half and got within 17-14 in the third quarter on Shakeem Hopkins’ 49-yard TD run on a fake punt. Shiloh drove into position for a tying field goal in the final two minutes, but a 37-yard kick came up short and Mountain View returned it for a 95-yard, game-clinching TD.
