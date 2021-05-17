LILBURN — There's peaking at the right time, and there is what Parkview did in its Class AAAAAAA state baseball semifinal doubleheader against Lowndes.
The Panthers put together a complete performance, with strong pitching from starters Mason Brown and Landon Stripling and an offense that pounded out 23 hits and eight home runs — three by Ryan Spikes alone — in a 8-0, 16-2 sweep of the Vikings on Monday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Spikes, a Tennessee commit and highly ranked MLB Draft prospect, finished the doubleheader 6-for-8 with the three homers, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs, while Cade Sadler homered twice with three RBIs and Cayden Gaskin was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs.
Meanwhile, Mason Brown and Landon Stripling combined to hold Lowndes to just two runs (one earned) on eight hits with 18 strikeouts over 13 innings to lift Parkview (28-10) into the state finals against North Paulding either next Monday or Tuesday at Truist Park.
Based on that complete outing, it appears to head coach Chan Brown the Panthers are peaking at the right time after coming out of spring break a pedestrian 13-10 record.
“This group as grown up over the year in just learning the game and learning to be patient,” Chan Brown said. “I feel like the kids have accomplished a lot offensively with the two-strike approach and things like that. They really grinded some at-bats to get (Lowndes') pitch counts up.
“Mason Brown, what can you say? He just came out and flat out got it done (Monday). He had three pitches working (Monday). … And then you get the sophomore (Landon Stripling) out there. After he gave up two runs (early in Game 2), he had to grow up a little, and he got after it and put up a bunch of zeroes. That was good to see.”
Indeed, Mason Brown (10-3) was brilliant throughout the opener, setting down the first 10 Lowdnes (26-13) hitters he faced before clipping McCage Pruitt with a pitch in the top of the fourth, and then facing just one over the minimum in taking a no-hitter into the sixth.
“I had (some) struggles earlier in the year,” Mason Brown said. “(Monday), I really found my stuff. I had everything going for me. This is probably one of my best outings of the year, and it came at the right time.”
After inducing Austin Hancock into a groundout to third on a nice pick and throw of a high chop by Colin Houck, Gage Smith ended the no-hit bid with a clean single to right-center.
Mason Brown would settle for a complete-game, three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, and he would get all the offensive support he would need in the bottom of the third, as Parkview's hitters got a much better looks at Vikings starter William Joyner the second time through the order after managing just two hits the first time through.
Bryson Stripling led off with a single — one of two hits he would have for the game — and after courtesy runner Ethan Lail stole second, Gaskin was hit by a pitch, prompting Chan Brown to put the hit and run in order.
The move paid off when Spikes ripped a double past Hancock into the left field corner to bring home Lail and put the Panthers up 1-0.
One out later, Jaydin Talik slammed a double to right to bring home Gaskin and Spikes to give Parkview a 3-0 lead.
Sadler then blasted a two-run homer to left-center and Ali Banks added a solo homer later in the inning.
When the dust settled, the Panthers had collected half of their 10 hits on the game and had grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Parkview scored twice more on a wild pitch and Spikes' solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, and Brown pitched around the only trouble he ran into all game by stranding two runners in the seventh to complete the shutout.
The Panthers, and Spikes in particular, didn't wait nearly as long to get going in the nightcap.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior jumped on the first pitch of the game from right-hander Mason Steel and launched it over the wall in left-center for a quick 1-0 lead.
Parkview then strung three straight singles from Daylon Carleton, Banks and Sam Smith together in the top of the second to lead the bases.
One out later, Gaskin drove in a run with a single that extended the lead to 2-0, bringing Spikes back to the plate with the bases loaded, and prompting Lowndes to make a pitching change.
Spikes greeted the Vikings reliever very rudely, lining a shot into the trees in left-center for a grand slam that pushed the Parkview lead to 6-0.
“I feel like the whole team was seeing the ball well,” Spikes said. “We had to execute and try to stay focused.”
Landon Stripling (8-1) didn't lose his focused even after two hits, an error and Daniel Kerrigan's sacrifice fly got Lowndes on the board at 6-2.
The sophomore right-hander eventually scattered five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and no walks over six innings.
And the Panthers applied the exclamation point in the latter innings, with Gaskin's three-run double in the fifth, Sadler's second homer of the day in the sixth and a five-run top of the seventh, capped by a bases-loaded walk by Spikes and a pinch-hit grand slam by Chan Brown's son, freshman Cade Brown.
