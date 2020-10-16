LILBURN — Parkview’s passing game continued to shine Friday in a 35-7 statement win over Newton.
With Tennessee commit running back Cody Brown limited this week, the Panther air attack manufactured most of the offensive production. Sophomore quarterback Colin Houck had another big game, completing 11 of 25 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
Jared Brown had seven receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
“Receivers did a great job getting open, the line did a great job blocking tonight and the defense came up with some good stops," Houck said. "We played good all around… it was a great team win.”
The Panther defense was lights-out, allowing no points (Newton’s only touchdown was defensive) and 239 total offensive yards. Ronnie Hamrick led the way for the Panther defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The Panthers drew first blood midway through the first quarter when Cody Brown scored on the opening play of the drive, breaking through the Newton defensive line and scampering untouched into the end zone.
The Rams threatened to tie the game again on the ensuing drive, but were denied when Hamrick intercepted a tip drill pass in the Parkview end zone to stop Newton’s only red zone trip of the game.
Three plays later, Houck hit Jared Brown on a post route. Brown slipped through a Ram defender’s hands and blazed into the end zone to extend the Panther lead.
Following a Newton three-and-out, Parkview had the ball again, looking to blow the game wide open with another score. This was not to be, though, as Tahjae Mullix scooped a strip sack and returned it 24 yards to the house to cut Parkview’s lead back down to seven.
The Panthers didn’t take long to respond with another long touchdown pass to Jared Brown. This time, Brown caught a five-yard curl route, broke a tackle and raced 68 yards to the endzone.
Parkview came out of the locker rooms hot in the second half, capping off an 87-yard drive with a beautiful 53-yard touchdown strike to Jared Brown.
A 30-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Bryce Fleetwood put the Rams away for good in the fourth.
For Newton, Jevarra Martin completed 16 of his 31 attempts for 172 yards and added another 28 on the ground.
PARKVIEW 35, NEWTON 7
Parkview 14 7 7 7
Newton 0 7 0 0
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Cody Brown 48 run (Olu Baker kick) 6:41
Parkview: Jared Brown 89 pass from Colin Houck (Baker kick) 2:59
SECOND QUARTER
Newton: Tahjae Mullix fumble recovery return (Abdiel Velasquez) 11:49
Parkview: Jared Brown 68 pass from Houck (Baker kick) 6:03
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Jared Brown 53 pass from Colin Houck (Baker kick) 9:52
FOURTH QUARTER
Parkview: Bryce Fleetwod 30 pass from Colin Houck (Baker kick) 6:35
