Parkview’s athletic program announced this week it has hired four new head coaches for the 2022-23 school year.
The hires include head lacrosse coaches Joseph Singleton (boys) and Stephanie Schenkel (girls), head volleyball coach Kelly Hayden and head girls soccer coach Stephen Gathany.
“We had some big shoes to fill here at Parkview with these coaching openings this year,” Parkview athletic director Nick Gast said. “Jenell Godfree (volleyball), Judson Hamby (girls soccer) and David Erwin (boys and girls lacrosse) have all done an amazing job at Parkview and I am grateful for everything they have done for this school and our athletic department. They will be missed greatly. However, I think we have done a great job of finding coaches who will be able to come in and continue the tradition of success that we have in each of these programs.
“I love the fact that we were able to find coaches who are already familiar with the Parkview way and are ready to jump right in and get to work with our student-athletes as both teachers and coaches. I could not be more excited for what is to come in the 2022-23 school year for these teams and for all of our other teams as well.”
Gathany takes over what has been one of Parkview’s most successful programs with nine girls soccer state championships since 1997, most recently winning in 2018. He has coached at Decatur since 2006, coaching both the boys and the girls teams, and has 18 years of head coaching experience at the school. He led the Decatur girls to the state semifinals in 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He played four years of soccer at Berry College.
The volleyball program will be led by Hayden, who has been a teacher and coach at Parkview for seven years (five in cheerleading and two in volleyball). She is a former Parkview volleyball player, earning three region titles in her three varsity seasons. She also was a Daily Post Super Six selection in the sport as a senior.
Singleton will lead the Parkview boys lacrosse program in addition to serving as an assistant football coach. He has worked at Lithonia since 2013, but has coached youth lacrosse and youth football for Parkview’s feeder programs at Mountain Park since 2017. He played both lacrosse and football at Southern Virginia University.
Schenkel earned a promotion to head girls lacrosse coach after working as an assistant in the Parkview program since 2019. She has coached the sport at youth, high school and college levels since 2013, in addition to playing lacrosse at NCAA Division I Longwood University (Va.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.