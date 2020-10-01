Marietta Blue Devils (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Richard Morgan
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Camden County 24-21
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 2-1
Last week: Beat Loganville 42-0
These two teams had a battle in last year’s Class AAAAAAA semifinals with eventual state champion Marietta taking a 42-31 victory. The rematch is Friday with two different teams, particularly a Marietta team that lost loads of talent to graduation.
The Blue Devils, who have lost two back-to-back games to McEachern and Camden County since an opening win over Wheeler, are still talented, though.
“We are looking forward to the rematch of the Final Four in the Big Orange Jungle,” Godfree said. “Marietta might have graduated a lot of great players, but they are still a very good team. Our secondary will be challenged more than it has been all season as they have some talented wide receivers and very talented quarterbacks.”
After a rough outing in a 21-0 loss to North Gwinnett two weeks ago, Parkview got back on track last Friday in a win over Loganville. It made quick work of the Red Devils with a 42-0 halftime lead.
Cody Brown (five rushes for 127 yards, three touchdowns) and Tyler Curtis (seven rushes for 90 yards, two TDs) led the offense, while Colin Houck (6 of 10 passing for 71 yards, TD), Jordon Brooks (29-yard TD catch) and Jared Brown (two catches for 25 yards, 17-yard run) also provided sparks. Defensively, Kwesi Tillman was a major force with seven tackles (four for losses) and three sacks. Sulaiman Bah (three tackles, one interception) and Caleb Grant (3 1/2 tackles, one sack) also stood out.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta won 42-31 in last year’s state semifinals
Location: Parkview High School
