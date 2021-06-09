Parkview baseball teammates Cade Sadler and Ryan Spikes shared the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year award presented this week by the Georgia Dugout Preview.
Sadler hit .411 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the state champion Panthers, while Spikes hit .400 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs. Spikes also was 2-2 with five saves, a 0.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts to three walks in 29 1/3 innings.
Parkview’s Chan Brown was selected as the AAAAAAA Coach of the Year.
The Georgia Dugout Preview also honored as the following players as all-state selections:
Class AAAAAAA
First Team
Colin Houck, Parkview
Henry Hunter, Grayson
Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Kenny Mallory, Mountain View
Cade Sadler, Parkview
Ryan Spikes, Parkview
Jayden Talik, Parkview
Second Team
Carter Bailey, Brookwood
Mason Brown, Parkview
Coulson Buchanan, North Gwinnett
Bodie Eilertson, Grayson
Josh Sharp, Brookwood
Josh Sosa, Brookwood
Jack Spyke, Brookwood
Landon Stripling, Parkview
Honorable Mention
Kyle Beaty, Mill Creek; Rand Bestermann, Peachtree Ridge; Jacob Brown, Peachtree Ridge; Christian Harmon, Norcross; Sam Horn, Collins Hill; Tyler Mitchem, Archer; Tyshon Patty, Mountain View; Tre Phelps, Norcross; Tim Simay, Mill Creek; Hayden Stone, Mill Creek; Matthew Strand, North Gwinnett; Ryan Westfall, Mountain View
Class AAAAAA
First Team
Jackson Brockett, Buford
Jackson Gaspard, Buford
Dylan Lesko, Buford
Treyton Rank, Buford
Riley Stanford, Buford
Second Team
Brant Baughcum, Buford
Nathan Smith, Buford
Class AAA
First Team
Ford Hallock, GAC
Collin Helms, GAC
Rhett Wells, GAC
Class A Private
First Team
Luke Carroll, Wesleyan
Jimmy Cox, Wesleyan
Jalen Fulwood, Wesleyan
Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan
Druw Jones, Wesleyan
James McCoy, Wesleyan
Second Team
Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan
Jackson Hackney, Hebron
Zack Kwiatkowski, Hebron
Parker Marlatt, Hebron
Jaiden Stowers, Hebron
Honorable Mention
Nate Alexander, Hebron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.