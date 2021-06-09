©Dale Zanine 2021_05_2400347.JPG
Parkview’s Ryan Spikes pitches during a victory over North Paulding in the Class AAAAAAA finals Monday night at Truist Park.

Parkview baseball teammates Cade Sadler and Ryan Spikes shared the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year award presented this week by the Georgia Dugout Preview.

Sadler hit .411 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the state champion Panthers, while Spikes hit .400 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs. Spikes also was 2-2 with five saves, a 0.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts to three walks in 29 1/3 innings.

Parkview’s Chan Brown was selected as the AAAAAAA Coach of the Year.

The Georgia Dugout Preview also honored as the following players as all-state selections:

Class AAAAAAA

First Team

Colin Houck, Parkview

Henry Hunter, Grayson

Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Kenny Mallory, Mountain View

Cade Sadler, Parkview

Ryan Spikes, Parkview

Jayden Talik, Parkview

Second Team

Carter Bailey, Brookwood

Mason Brown, Parkview

Coulson Buchanan, North Gwinnett

Bodie Eilertson, Grayson

Josh Sharp, Brookwood

Josh Sosa, Brookwood

Jack Spyke, Brookwood

Landon Stripling, Parkview

Honorable Mention

Kyle Beaty, Mill Creek; Rand Bestermann, Peachtree Ridge; Jacob Brown, Peachtree Ridge; Christian Harmon, Norcross; Sam Horn, Collins Hill; Tyler Mitchem, Archer; Tyshon Patty, Mountain View; Tre Phelps, Norcross; Tim Simay, Mill Creek; Hayden Stone, Mill Creek; Matthew Strand, North Gwinnett; Ryan Westfall, Mountain View

Class AAAAAA

First Team

Jackson Brockett, Buford

Jackson Gaspard, Buford

Dylan Lesko, Buford

Treyton Rank, Buford

Riley Stanford, Buford

Second Team

Brant Baughcum, Buford

Nathan Smith, Buford

Class AAA

First Team

Ford Hallock, GAC

Collin Helms, GAC

Rhett Wells, GAC

Class A Private

First Team

Luke Carroll, Wesleyan

Jimmy Cox, Wesleyan

Jalen Fulwood, Wesleyan

Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan

Druw Jones, Wesleyan

James McCoy, Wesleyan

Second Team

Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan

Jackson Hackney, Hebron

Zack Kwiatkowski, Hebron

Parker Marlatt, Hebron

Jaiden Stowers, Hebron

Honorable Mention

Nate Alexander, Hebron

