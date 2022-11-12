Parkview_HS_2022_Football_Varsity_Headshots_LR-15.jpg

Khyair Spain

DALLAS — Parkview held off a determined a North Paulding team Saturday night and came away with a 34-28 road victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.

Parkview came into the game as the No. 4 team from Region 4-AAAAAAA while North Paulding was the Region 3-AAAAAAA champion.

