DALLAS — Parkview held off a determined a North Paulding team Saturday night and came away with a 34-28 road victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.
Parkview came into the game as the No. 4 team from Region 4-AAAAAAA while North Paulding was the Region 3-AAAAAAA champion.
“To come on the road and beat another region champ, it’s obviously a big task for our kids,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “Our kids played really well tonight.”
Junior running back Khyair Spain paced the Parkview offense by rushing for 209 yards on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
“He’s a horse…and it’s every week,” Godfree said. “He’s a tough, tough physical running back who is really special for us.”
Senior quarterback Colin Houck completed 14 of 24 passes for 188 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Carson Wilson caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, junior Mike Matthews caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, while Bryce Coulson caught two passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.
On Parkview’s first play of the game, North Paulding’s Major Dorsey intercepted a Houck pass at the North Paulding 45.
On the next play, Boone Anderson connected with Jackson Wade for a 45-yard pass to put North Paulding up 7-0.
“We’ve been talking about fighting through adversity and our kids came through it and obviously had a great first half after that early play,” Godfree said of how Parkview responded after the inception and touchdown. “I’m proud of them for playing hard.”
Midway through the first quarter, Spain ran for a 3-yard touchdown but North Paulding blocked the extra point.
With 2:57 remaining in the first quarter, Parkview took a 13-7 lead when Houck completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Coulson.
On the first play of the second quarter, North Paulding claimed a 14-13 lead when Jaylen Poe scored on a 3-yard run.
Parkview responded with 21 unanswered points to take a 34-14 lead into halftime. The Panthers’ second quarter scores included a 33-yard run by Spain, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Houck to Wilson, and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Houck to Matthews.
“The second quarter was our best quarter of the night,” Godfree said. “We scored a lot of points and our defense played well.”
At the 6:05 mark of the third quarter, North Paulding cut the score to 34-21 when Anderson completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Owen Dupree.
With about four minutes remaining in the game Anderson completed a 19-yard pass to Jaylen Poe to make the score 34-28.
“They came back and fought,” Godfree said of North Paulding’s second half effort. “We still drove the ball up and down but didn’t get point. They continued to plug away. Obviously, they’re a great football team. They’re region champions and all the respect in the world for those guys; they had a great game plan. I love kids who will play four quarters.”
