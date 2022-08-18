JOHNS CREEK — Staying awake during school Thursday may be challenging for Parkview’s football players and coaches.
“It’s going to be exhausting,” Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree said. “I’m going to be there at 6:30 in the morning and tired.”
The Panthers may be sleepy, but they will be smiling after their performance in a 52-7 rout of host Johns Creek in a Corky Kell Classic game that began late Wednesday night and finished just after midnight. The visitors seized control with a 28-point second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead, winning their season opener and the first regular-season game for Gwinnett football teams in 2022.
“I’m very proud of the way our guys came out and executed,” Godfree said. “I thought we ran the ball well, threw and caught the ball well. I’m proud of the defense and the way we played. We really limited them in the first half.”
A steady rain in the first half didn’t slow the Colin Houck to Mike Matthews connection as the tandem teamed up for two touchdown passes before halftime. Matthews, one of the nation’s top junior recruits, had six catches for 111 yards, all in the first half, and Houck finished 13 of 18 passing for 194 yards and three TD passes, in addition to running for a score.
Parkview rushed for 283 yards, led by 13 carries for 140 yards and two second-quarter TDs from Khyair Spain.
The Panthers’ defense blanked Johns Creek until reserves began rotating in late in the third quarter, and almost had a 15-yard interception for a TD in the first quarter but the officials ruled Jay Crawford celebrated too early and dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. The defense had two other interceptions — one each from Matthews and Zelus Hicks — and White (sack, tackle for loss), Nolan Marshall (two tackles for losses, 1/2 sack), Terrance Curtis (1/2 sack) and Ira Singleton (tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries) also were among the standouts on that side of the ball.
“We talked about we had to make big strides and improvements on defense and we really have,” Godfree said. “The personnel we have on the field right now, they love the game. They’re passionate and they understand it. They’re running around playing physical football. Hopefully, we can keep that up.”
Parkview led 7-0 after a quarter on Houck’s 17-yard TD pass to Matthews, and stretched the lead to 14-0 just 29 seconds into the second quarter on Spain’s 4-yard scoring run. The second TD was preceded by 16- and 35-yard passes from Houck to Matthews.
Matthews’ interception then set up the third Panther TD, a 39-yard run by Spain as the wildcat quarterback on fourth-and-two. Parkview scored on its fourth and fifth straight possessions on TD passes from Houck, the first an 11-yarder to Matthews and the second a 35-yarder to White, who laid out for a beautiful diving catch in the end zone.
At the half, Parkview had 319 yards to Johns Creek’s 43.
Houck scored on an 8-yard run on Parkview’s first possession of the third quarter before giving way to Makhi Moore, who hit Carson Wilson for a 35-yard TD and a 49-7 lead late in the third quarter. Tre Barker tacked on a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
PARKVIEW 52, JOHNS CREEK 7
Parkview 7 28 14 3 — 52
Johns Creek 0 0 7 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Mike Matthews 17 pass from Colin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick) 3:22
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Khyair Spain 4 run (Munoz kick) 11:31
Parkview: Spain 39 run (Munoz kick) 6:52
Parkview: Matthews 11 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 3:15
Parkview: Antonio White 35 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) :26
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Houck 8 run (Munoz kick) 8:29
Johns Creek: Kyle Vaka 37 pass from Michael McClellan (Sawyer Williams kick) 3:24
Parkview: Carson Wilson 35 pass from Makhi Moore (Tre Barker kick) :28
FOURTH QUARTER
Parkview: Barker 30 FG, 3:0
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Corky Kell Classic high school football game between Parkview and host Johns Creek on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photos: Chad Price) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.