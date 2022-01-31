urgent Parkview JV boys basketball team rolls to championship From Staff Reports Jan 31, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview won the Gwinnett West JV county championship in boys basketball with a 60-42 win over rival Brookwood in the championship game.The Panthers built a 20-point halftime lead in the finals, which were hosted by Discovery, and cruised to the win. Mikey Carpenter and Justin Nunn had 17 points each to lead the victory, while Anthony McFarlane had seven points and Deaundre Clarke scored six. Recommended for you +42 Black artists music wouldn't be the same without Stacker takes a look at Black artists music wouldn’t be the same without, from Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Tupac Shakur. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! Tags Championship Halftime Basketball Sport Lead Final Justin Nunn Mikey Carpenter (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 