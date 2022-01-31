20220131_201950.jpg

Parkview won the Gwinnett West JV county championship in boys basketball with a 60-42 win over rival Brookwood in the championship game.

The Panthers built a 20-point halftime lead in the finals, which were hosted by Discovery, and cruised to the win.

Mikey Carpenter and Justin Nunn had 17 points each to lead the victory, while Anthony McFarlane had seven points and Deaundre Clarke scored six.

