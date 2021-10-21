The Parkview and South Gwinnett football teams will be battling for playoff eligibility over the next few weeks in difficult Region 4-AAAAAAA, and Friday’s game is a key piece of that puzzle.
There is a particular sense of urgency for Parkview after losing two close games — 27-24 to Newton and 28-21 to Grayson to start region play. An 0-3 start to region play would deal a huge blow to the Panthers’ playoff chances.
Parkview could easily be 2-0 in the region if it could have flipped those two close games in their favor, including last Friday’s loss to defending state champion Grayson. There have been plenty of bright spots for the Panthers of late, led by Khyair Spain. Spain had two offensive touchdowns along with 11 tackles (one for loss), an interception and another score against Grayson.
Bubba Rowell and Kendal Beard added 10 tackles each, and Mike Matthews caught nine passes for 147 yards last Friday for the Panthers, whose only remaining regular season game after this week is Nov. 5 at home against rival Brookwood.
South lost its own close game to Grayson — 17-14 on Oct. 1 — stepped out of region play for a convincing 32-14 victory over Peachtree Ridge last Friday. The running game keyed last Friday’s win with big yardage from Jayshawn Appling, Glenn Rouse and Mekhi Phillips, resulting in a 32-0 halftime advantage.
The Comets now have a busy three-game stretch in a three-week span to close the regular season, beginning Friday. After the Parkview game, they close with a road matchup against rival Brookwood on Oct. 29, followed by a home game Nov. 5 against Newton.
