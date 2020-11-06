LILBURN — Mike Matthews knew he had a chance to end the game.
The freshman cornerback, playing a big role on Parkview’s varsity football team, already had one interception in the first quarter, and he had a chance to grab one more to put a furious South Gwinnett rally to bed.
Parkview had already let a 21-7 lead slip by allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it had one more chance for redemption with a 28-21 lead in overtime.
Matthews stepped in front of a pass from South quarterback Rion White, clutching it out of the air with his heels standing on the goal line to make the interception. It was the fifth South turnover in plus territory, the third inside the red zone and the one that secured a wild 28-21 victory for Parkview after a wild game in the Big Orange Jungle.
“My eyes just opened wide,” Matthews said on interception. “It (wobbled) a little bit, but I trusted myself to make the play”
Wide eyes were a common theme on the night for everyone on both sides.
The game featured seven turnovers, three more turnovers on downs, a safety, two missed extra points, one successful fake punt for each team and one end zone interception in the final 70 seconds of regulation for each team.
“We put some adversity on ourselves,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “I’m very proud of our kids for the way they finished. We definitely didn’t look great at times, but we finished.”
One of those key points of adversity came with 1:07 left in the game when Parkview had a golden opportunity to salt it away. After a 35-yard gain on a fake punt moved the Panthers down into the red zone with the score tied 21-21, the Panthers faced third-and-goal from the five. The Panthers were well in range to at least take the lead with a successful field goal, but sophomore quarterback Colin Houck rolled out to his left and had his pass intercepted by Armond Anderson for a touchback.
It wasn’t even the first time in the fourth quarter Anderson made a seemingly game-defining play.
If not for some luck in special teams, that could have been the end of the game right there. South trailed 21-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, but clawed a score back to make it 21-15 with 10:20 remaining on a 6-yard rush from Khoreem Miller. But the snap on the extra point was low, and South kicker Parwez Tanha couldn’t even get an attempt off.
Five minutes later when the Comets found the end zone again on a dramatic fourth-and-10 completion from White to Nigel Hussey, Tanha’s extra point was blocked to preserve a 21-21 tie.
Between the five turnovers and the two missed fourth quarter extra points, South head coach Steve Davenport knows his team missed a huge opportunity for a statement win.
“We gave them a short field a couple times,” Davenport said. “You can’t do that against good football teams, and they took advantage of it. You have to tip your hat; they made the plays when they had the opportunity to make the plays and deserved to win the game.”
For most of the night, it looked like South wouldn’t even have a chance to rue only a few plays. Parkview ripped off 21 unanswered second quarter points, including a sequence with 14 points in 40 seconds spearheaded by the Panthers digging out of a second-and-40 hole on the first scoring drive.
Parkview led 21-7 with the ball late in the third quarter, but that’s where everything started to change. Elijah Johnson sacked Houck in the end zone for a safety to make the score 21-9, and suddenly what looked like a foregone conclusion was back in doubt.
“All I asked the kids to do in the locker room before the game and at halftime was to compete,” Davenport said. “They did that.”
South had a chance to win the game with the ball inside the Parkview 30 with under half a minute to play, after a 28-yard run from Ethan Ramos. But the story of the night for the Comets was a failure to finish scoring opportunities, and that reared its ugly head one more time to get the game to overtime.
White threw a similar pass to the end zone as he did in overtime, but this one had a little bit more of an arc on it as opposed to the overtime interception that fluttered in the air a little bit Parkview’s Champ Baker came down with the interception with 15 ticks on the clock, preserving an opportunity for the Panthers to win the game in overtime.
“We had a great week of practice in the secondary,” Godfree said. “I’m proud of those guys for creating turnovers.”
And after a Bryce Fleetwood TD reception from Houck put the Panthers on top, the secondary showed up one more time to seal the win for the Panthers.
PARKVIEW 28, SOUTH GWINNETT 21 (OT)
South Gwinnett 0 7 2 12 0 — 21
Parkview 0 21 0 0 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Armond Anderson 32 pass from Rion White (Parwez Tanha kick) 10:48
Parkview: Zion Taylor 25 pass from Colin Houck (Olubade Baker kick) 8:06
Parkview: Tyler Curtis 2 rush (Baker kick) 7:26
Parkview: Curtis 21 rush (Baker kick) :29
THIRD QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Elijah Johnson sacks Houck in end zone for safety 3:35
FOURTH QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Khoreem Miller 6 rush (kick failed) 10:20
South Gwinnett: Nigel Hussey 29 pass from White (kick blocked) 5:54
FIRST OVERTIME
Parkview: Bryce Fleetwood 13 pass from Houck (Baker kick)
