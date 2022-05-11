©Dale Zanine 2022_05_09 0553.jpg
Parkview's Garrett Lambert makes a play at first base during a state baseball playoff game against Colquitt County at Parkview High School.

Parkview won three of the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team, announced Wednesday after voting by the league’s coaches.

The Panthers’ earned the Team of the Year Award after winning the region title, while they swept the two individual awards — Garrett Lambert as Player of the Year and Ford Thompson as Pitcher of the Year.

Brookwood’s Titus Martin was named Coach of the Year, and South Gwinnett was recognized as Field of the Year.

The coaches also honored the following all-region selections:

First Team

Pitchers

Jackson Barberi, Brookwood

Thorpe Musci, Parkview

Stephen Slezak, Grayson

Landon Stripling, Parkview

Position players

Isaiah Abrams, Grayson

Ali Banks, Parkview

Trey Clark, Brookwood

Cayden Gaskin, Parkview

Colin Houck, Parkview

Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood

Andrews Opata, Parkview

Tyler Phillips, Grayson

Landon Stripling, Parkview

Jayden Talik, Parkview

Second Team

Pitchers

Charlie Foster, Brookwood; Rayne Fry, Grayson; Matthew Holcomb, Parkview; Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Position players

Damien Anderson, South Gwinnett; Collin Brightwell, Newton; Lucas Bullard, Newton; Anthony Bynum, Newton; Jabari Daniely, Parkview; Cody Fuller, Brookwood; Nolan McCamy, Newton; Ethan Reyes, Brookwood; Tanner Wagnon, Parkview

