Parkview won three of the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team, announced Wednesday after voting by the league’s coaches.
The Panthers’ earned the Team of the Year Award after winning the region title, while they swept the two individual awards — Garrett Lambert as Player of the Year and Ford Thompson as Pitcher of the Year.
Brookwood’s Titus Martin was named Coach of the Year, and South Gwinnett was recognized as Field of the Year.
The coaches also honored the following all-region selections:
First Team
Pitchers
Jackson Barberi, Brookwood
Thorpe Musci, Parkview
Stephen Slezak, Grayson
Landon Stripling, Parkview
Position players
Isaiah Abrams, Grayson
Ali Banks, Parkview
Trey Clark, Brookwood
Cayden Gaskin, Parkview
Colin Houck, Parkview
Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood
Andrews Opata, Parkview
Tyler Phillips, Grayson
Landon Stripling, Parkview
Jayden Talik, Parkview
Second Team
Pitchers
Charlie Foster, Brookwood; Rayne Fry, Grayson; Matthew Holcomb, Parkview; Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Position players
Damien Anderson, South Gwinnett; Collin Brightwell, Newton; Lucas Bullard, Newton; Anthony Bynum, Newton; Jabari Daniely, Parkview; Cody Fuller, Brookwood; Nolan McCamy, Newton; Ethan Reyes, Brookwood; Tanner Wagnon, Parkview
