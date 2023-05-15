2023_05_10_Gwinnett_Daily_GHSA_Mill_creek_vs_Parkview_Baseball_1439.jpg

Parkview's Thorpe Musci pitches against Mill Creek in the Class AAAAAAA semifinals on May 10, 2023.

 Brian Bates

Parkview’s baseball program dominated the top individual honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Team selected by the league’s coaches.

The Panthers’ Colin Houck was Player of the Year, Thorpe Musci was Pitcher of the Year and Landon Stripling was Dual Player of the Year. Parkview also was named Team of the Year, and Chan Brown was Coach of the Year.

