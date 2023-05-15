Parkview’s baseball program dominated the top individual honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Team selected by the league’s coaches.
The Panthers’ Colin Houck was Player of the Year, Thorpe Musci was Pitcher of the Year and Landon Stripling was Dual Player of the Year. Parkview also was named Team of the Year, and Chan Brown was Coach of the Year.
The other top honor went to Brookwood for Field of the Year.
The following players earned spots on the all-region team:
All-Region 4-AAAAAAA
First Team Position Players
Will Wallace, Archer
Preston Bonn, Brookwood
V.J. Heath, Brookwood
Tyler Phillips, Grayson
J.D. Smith, Grayson
Cade Brown, Parkview
Ali Banks, Parkview
Ethan Finch, Parkview
Grant Garrett, Parkview
First Team Pitchers
Charlie Foster, Brookwood
Brendan Keller, Brookwood
Jeramie Favors, Grayson
Rayne Fry, Grayson
Porter Berryman, Parkview
Second Team Position Players
Ethan Reyes, Brookwood; John Beverly, Brookwood; Mason Archie, Brookwood; Alex Reyes, Brookwood; Isaiah Abrams, Grayson; Mason McCree, Grayson; Alex Espinoza, Grayson; Landon Arroyos, Grayson; Austin Williamson, Grayson; Erick Rodriguez, Parkview
Second Team Pitchers
Jack Young, Archer; Cody Russell, Archer; Jackson Collett, Parkview
