LILBURN — For the first time this football season, it was gut check time for the Parkview Panthers.
Parkview’s first four games of the season were decided by at least 17 points, and Thursday’s home contest against Tucker looked to be on that path when the Panthers took a quick 14-0 lead.
But Tucker battled all the way back to take the lead going into the fourth quarter, and the Panthers were without star running back Cody Brown for the final frame.
Parkview head coach Eric Godfree needed to see his team in a close game.
It passed the test.
Parkview (4-1) won a 38-33 thriller in the Big Orange Jungle to close out the non-region portion of its schedule after a fourth quarter that featured five touchdowns and a stretch with three in under three minutes. It was a 48-minute fight with almost 1,000 yards of total offense, but the Panthers landed enough punches to survive.
“We didn’t play our best football,” Godfree said. “Tucker is big and fast, and a good football team.”
The Panthers took a 14-0 lead behind a 16-yard touchdown run from Brown and a 15-yard scoop-and-score from David Patterson, but Tucker (1-1) gradually gained a foothold in the game from there.
The Tigers had three big weapons in the backfield, and all three took turns dishing out punishment. Quarterback Amir Streeter picked up 82 yards on the ground, and the running back duo of Omari Gordon and Latavious Johnson gashed Parkview for 138 and 64 yards respectively.
In total, Tucker gained 506 yards on offense to Parkview’s 427, and the track meet started to work in favor of the visitors during the middle quarters.
Tucker went into halftime trailing 17-10, but quickly evened up the game with an 80-yard drive in just over a minute to open the second half. A quarterback draw from Streeter picked up 48 yards to move the Tigers into the red zone, and he called his own number again from 15 yards out to tie the game.
“We did not play well,” Godfree said. “We’re coming from all of these pass teams, so our defensive ends were running upfield. We were preparing for the run all week, but they are very fast. We made way too many mistakes. At times we squeezed and played well, but when we weren’t they made us pay for it.”
A blocked punt set up another Tucker field goal midway through the third quarter, and Parkview found itself trailing and without Brown after he picked up an injury.
“It was really precautionary,” Godfree said on Brown’s absence. “We were trying to keep everybody safe for region play.”
Parkview needed an answer from young quarterback Colin Houck, and he stepped up with perhaps his best quarter of the season.
Houck’s first throw of the fourth was a huge completion for a gain of 20 yards to Jared Brown on third-and-16, and Tyler Curtis turned that into a lead-regaining touchdown just two plays later. But Houck wasn’t done.
His next throw was a deep ball from the midfield stripe to Kahri Truitt, and he found the soft spot in a Tucker coverage bust for a 50-yard score to make it 31-20 Parkview.
Parkview dug deep to get the lead back, but that was just the beginning of the fourth quarter fireworks. Corey Pendergrass caught his lone score of the night to trim the deficit back to one score, although the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Again, Parkview needed an answer. Again, Houck provided it.
He fired his second long pass in as many possessions, and this time Jared Brown was on the other end of it for a 59-yard score. Houck finished the game 13-for-21 passing with 243 yards and two touchdowns, but that was his biggest throw of the night.
“He’s a sophomore,” Godfree said. “You saw his arm and his poise tonight. He’s going to be a very special football player.”
Gordon ripped off the longest play of the night for either side to put the last of the 34 combined fourth-quarter points on the scoreboard, and once again the pressure was back on Parkview.
The Panthers got the ball back with 3:28 remaining, and knew they couldn’t let an offense with over 500 yards on the night get the ball back with a chance to steal the game.
Normally this would be closing time for Brown, but the duties fell to Curtis in his absence.
Four Curtis carries for 28 yards later, Houck was receiving snaps in victory formation.
“Any time you get faced with adversity and come out with a win you’re better for it,” Godfree said. “That was a great response from our team right there.”
TUCKER 33, PARKVIEW 38
Tucker 7 3 10 13 — 33
Parkview 14 3 0 21 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Cody Brown 16 rush (Olu Baker kick) 10:35
Parkview: David Patterson 15 fumble return (Baker kick) 5:29
Tucker: Barry Manning 28 pass from Amir Streeter (Camden Russell kick) 1:19
SECOND QUARTER
Tucker: Russell 35 FG 7:45
Parkview: Baker 28 FG 2:25
THIRD QUARTER
Tucker: Streeter 15 rush (Russell kick) 10:47
Tucker: Russell 46 FG 5:34
FOURTH QUARTER
Parkview: Tyler Curtis 14 rush (Baker kick) 10:57
Parkview: Kahri Truitt 50 pass from Colin Houck (Baker kick) 8:16
Tucker: Corey Pendergrass 11 yard pass from Streeter (2-pt conversion failed) 5:53
Parkview: Jared Brown 59 pass from Houck (Baker kick) 4:25
Tucker: Omari Gordon 86 rush (Russell kick) 3:28
