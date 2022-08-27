SNELLVILLE — Even though the schools are a mere 5 miles apart, Parkview and Shiloh had not taken the football field against each other in five years.
Until Friday night.
Parkview (2-0) held on for a hard-fought victory over the Shiloh Generals (0-2) by the score of 20-8 in a non-region matchup.
Parkview took advantage of a strong ground game highlighted by the running of Khyair Spain to take an early lead. Spain had 194 yards rushing on 23 carries.
“Our plan was to try and pound the ball so that they would key on the run and hopefully open up the passing lanes,” said Spain.
However, nothing would come easy. Both defenses made big plays in what turned out to be a very physical contest.
“Shiloh is a very physical team. We jumped out to a lead, but we did not do what we needed to do to sustain that momentum,” said Panther head coach Eric Godfree. “We had opportunities to put the game away, but we were unable to do that. Props to Shiloh for playing tough defensively and not giving up.”
Parkview’s opening drive was both methodical and effective.
Khyair Spain spearheaded the drive by carrying the ball three times for 41 yards. Colin Houck connected with Zach Hill on a 5-yard TD pass for the Panthers' first score. A successful PAT by Carlos Munoz gave Parkview and early 7-0 lead with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers' next possession was more of the same.
Donovan Paris and Spain teamed up to provide a ground game which resulted in 42 yards on seven carries as the Panthers drove down to the Shiloh 13. However, the drive stalled and the reliable Munoz came on to boot a 23-yard field goal. Parkview led 10-0 early in the second quarter.
Following the third three and out of the half by the Parkview defense, the Panthers' offense was again on the prowl.
Parkview went to the air again to finish off a quick four-play drive. Mike Matthews made an acrobatic catch on a 22-yard pass from Houck for the Panthers' score. After a holding call on the PAT, Munoz converted a 35-yard kick for the PAT. Parkview led 17-0 at the 6:12 mark of the second quarter.
Late in the half, Shiloh tried a bit of trickery. Facing a fourth-and-48 from their own 12, the Generals tried a fake punt, which failed as Parkview took over on the Shiloh 13-yard line.
From there, the Generals' defense rose to the occasion. Alexander Pope intercepted a Houck pass in the corner of the end zone to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard before the half.
Shiloh put together its first sustained drive of the night late in the third quarter.
Starting from their own 35, the Generals put together a long, time-consuming drive that was stopped inside the Panthers' 10-yard line. Shiloh again came up empty as the Generals' field goal attempt sailed wide of the crossbars.
The Shiloh offense got another shot early in the fourth quarter.
The hard running of Mekai Phillips moved the Generals deep into Parkview territory. Shiloh then scored its first TD of the game when Jeremiah Harden found an open Devin Florence in the left corner of the end zone.
Shiloh chose to go for two on the conversion. Harden rolled to his right and scampered in for the successful conversion. The Parkview lead was cut to 17-8 with 7:22 left in the game.
Parkview’s defensive unit forced a turnover by the Generals late in the fourth quarter, which led to a 42-yard field goal by Munoz to close out the scoring. The Panthers led 20-8 with just over a minute left in the game.
Parkview 20, Shiloh 8
Parkview 7 10 0 3 - 20
Shiloh 0 0 0 8 - 8
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Zach Hill 5 pass from Colin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick) 4:57
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Munoz 23 FG, 10:22
Parkview: Mike Matthews 22 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 6:12
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Shiloh: Devin Florence 11 pass from Jeremiah Harden (2 PT Conversion by Harden) 7:22
Parkview: Munoz 42 FG, 1:04
Scenes from the Mallard Creek at Buford High School Football Game on August 26, 2022.
