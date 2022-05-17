MILTON —Parkview grad Ted Moon, a PGA associate at TPC Sugarloaf, won the 105th playing of the Yamaha Atlanta Open on Tuesday at Echelon Golf Club.
Moon defeated amateur Brock Hoover from Woodstock by three shots.
Moon started the second round tied for ninth, four shots behind first-round leader R.B. Clyburn. Moon came out swinging on the front nine and fired a 5-under 31 to quickly climb into the lead after Clyburn shot an outgoing 2-over 38.
Hoover, a rising sophomore at Augusta University shot rounds of 70-70 to finish at 4-under 140 to claim low amateur honors and a full fitting for a new set of clubs and bag from Mizuno USA. Clyburn shot a final round 3-over 75 to finish in solo third place. Rounding out the top five was a trio tied for fourth at 1-under 143 including amateur Rece Moore, who finished as low amateur in 2020, Pete Vitiello, PGA professional from The Landings Club, and Jeff Cammon, PGA associate from Sea Island Golf Club.
“I knew I needed to make a lot of birdies starting the round to catch the great PGA professionals and college players in the field,” Moon said after the round.
With the win, his name will forever be etched on the Lyman R. Hunter Trophy, with the likes of Bobby Jones, Davis Love Jr and James Mason. Moon will also take home the $4,500 first place check.
“I’m most excited about having a Past Champion’s parking spot at next year’s event," Moon said.
Moon, the 2011 Daily Post Boys Golfer of the Year at Parkview, played college golf at Belmont.
