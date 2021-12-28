Sussy_vs_UAB_2021.jpg

Parkview grad Sussy Ngulefac goes up for a shot in a Samford game.

 Chase Cochran/Samford Athletics

Parkview grad Sussy Ngulefac, a freshman at Samford, was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Ngulefac had career highs of 18 points and eight rebounds in a game at LSU to earn the award. She made 7 of 12 shots in that game, and leads the SoCon in field goal percentage at 66.7.

Ngulefac averages 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in her first college season.

