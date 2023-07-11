resize.png
Western Carolina University

Parkview grad Pascanel Ferreras was the final pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded Tuesday.

Ferreras, a shortstop from Western Carolina University, went to the Houston Astros in the 20th round (No. 614 overall). He began his high school career at Norcross before transferring to Parkview.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.