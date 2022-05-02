Western Carolina sophomore infielder Pascanel Ferreras, a Parkview grad, was named Monday as the Southern Conference Player of the Week for all games played April 25 through May 1, as selected and announced by the league office. Ferreras led WCU to a pair of victories including a series win at VMI by batting .500 (9-for-18) on the week.
Ferreras was also listed among Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, powered by Diamond Sports released on Monday morning.
The weekly award from the conference office — made from nominations submitted by the sports information or media relations personnel at each institution — is the second for a Catamount baseball player this season and the first for Ferreras. The mention by Collegiate Baseball as a National Player of the Week is the first for a WCU player since Chase Walter was recognized back on April 22, 2019.
Collecting hits in each of WCU’s four games last week including a trio of multi-hit games in the series win at VMI, a combined seven of the nine base hits Ferreras recorded on the week went for extra bases including four home runs and three doubles for a 1.333 slugging percentage. He drove in eight runs while scoring five on the week. Ferreras additionally drew three walks – one intentionally late in the series-clinching victory at VMI – and was hit by a pitch to bolster a .591 on-base percentage.
Ferreras reached twice in the extra-inning home loss to Presbyterian last Wednesday, singling and drawing a walk offensively. He opened his strong showing at VMI with a 3-for-4, two-RBI effort in Friday’s game one victory, reaching base five combined times with a homer and a double. On Saturday, he plated three in a 2-for-5 effort, again legging out a double with a home run. Ferreras keyed WCU’s series victory with a 3-for-4, three-run, and three RBI effort on Sunday with each of his hits going for extra bases including a double and his fourth career two home run game. He reached base five times in the finale, adding an HBP and an intentional walk in extra innings.
Ferreras enters the week ranked tied for second in the SoCon with a team-best 12 home runs, third with 60 base hits, fifth with 43 runs scored, and is tied for fourth with a WCU-leading 43 RBI. Over the past two years, the Stone Mountain, Ga., product has 129 base hits including 23 doubles, four triples, and 28 home runs which already ranks him tied for 23rd in program history, matching the late Keith LeClair (28 HR, 1985-88).
