Parkview grad Pascanel Ferreras homered twice in a three-hit, six-RBI effort, and Jack Snyder struck out five over six innings in the start as fourth-seeded Western Carolina powered past top-seed Wofford 16-5 on Thursday afternoon in the opening game of the 2021 Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field.
Ferreras plated four of WCU’s first seven runs over the opening three innings, belting a first-inning, solo home run to left-center field before clearing the bases with a three-run double to key a four-run second inning. He added a two-run homer in the ninth inning to cap his 3-for-5 effort.
Greater Atlanta Christian grad Shane Lussier finished a homer shy of the cycle with a 3-for-3 effort with a walk for Wofford.
Winners of five-straight games, Western Carolina (27-19) advances in the winner’s bracket where it faces the winner of the No. 2 Samford/No. 3 Mercer game at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday.
