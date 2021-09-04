WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team turned two corner kicks into second-half goals in a 2-0 victory against Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon to conclude a busy weekend of action at the University of the Cumberlands.
Sophomore Victoria Watson found the back of the net in the 68th minute following a corner kick by sophomore Maria Rivera. Then, freshman Narissa Gaither, a Parkview grad, converted her own corner kick for her first collegiate goal to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 74th minute.
Those were the only corner kicks for the Grizzlies (3-2) in the second half.
GGC broke open the scoreless match after a shot from sophomore Kyara Armenta hit Mount Vernon Nazarene’s goal post. That set up the corner kick that resulted in Watson’s goal.
The team maintained intense offense pressure throughout the match, with 11 of its 19 shots being on goal. Junior Joy Mertzig hit the right post with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 64th minute – one of a match-high six shots. Watson and Armenta each had three shots while juniors Maya Alibudbud and Addie Adame rounded out the balanced offensive performance with two shot attempts apiece.
Meanwhile, freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson made seven saves during the second half, including a diving stop in the 58th minute to deflect a shot from Ashley Townsend off the left post and keep the match scoreless.
All three of GGC’s victories this season have come through shutouts.
“We have been working hard on set pieces," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "Scoring off corner kicks is encouraging. Matilda played the best game of her career and made some difficult saves during the second half to keep the match scoreless before we managed to score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.