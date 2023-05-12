Matt Raettig, a fixture in the Mountain View cluster as a coach and administrator since 2011, is the Bears’ new athletic director.
The 2003 Parkview grad began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Mountain View, where he has been an administrator since 2017. He initially worked in the financial industry after college before being hired at the Lawrenceville high school.
“Obviously being here 12 years and getting to know the community is important,” Raettig said. “My biggest thing is my compassion for these coaches. I’ve been in the trenches with them. I’ve been there. I know what it takes to run a successful program. I’m just looking forward to being able to jump in with them and work alongside them. I went through the (Gwinnett) aspiring athletic director program when I first became an AP (assistant principal), but there just wasn’t the right opportunity for me (to be an AD).
“(Former Mountain View principal) Keith (Chaney) hired me as an AP here and I was good with that. I was able to learn and grasp that job before I got into an AD role. When this job came open, it was a no-brainer after being involved with Mountain View and the community for 12 years and being a coach for three different sports. It was a no-brainer for me to apply and (Mountain View principal) Stephanie (Stewart) felt I was the right person for the job.”
Raettig replaces outgoing athletic director Wayne Smith, who Mountain View principal said did not retire or step down and remains an assistant principal at the high school.
“My vision for Mountain View High School is to be first class in every way, including our athletic program,” Stewart said. “Our coaches have done a fantastic job with this, and I am looking forward to Mr. Raettig’s continued leadership at our school in his new role. He is a proven, well-respected leader in the Mountain View community. Mr. Raettig has a huge heart for our athletes, coaches and families. I am confident he will help continue the great work to make the vision a reality.”
Raettig previously coached baseball, softball and golf at Mountain View, and served as head softball coach before joining the administration team.
He played college baseball at Columbus State and high school baseball at Parkview, where he was a member of the 2001 and 2002 state championship teams and was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year as a senior in 2003. He was around during they heyday of Parkview athletics when the school won 12 state titles in various sports over his four years.
“i think the biggest thing (I learned at Parkview) is putting in the work,” Raettig said. “That was one thing Coach Buch (Hugh Buchanan, his Parkview baseball coach) taught us. You put in the work. You go out and practice every day. You work hard and good things will happen. The biggest thing going forward (at Mountain View) is we’re going to put in the work. I’m going to put in the sweat equity with these coaches, be in the trenches, build relationships and support these kids.”
Raettig and his wife Jordan — a former Mill Creek assistant principal who is now an assistant principal at Commerce — have two children, son Levi, 13, and daughter Logan, 9.
