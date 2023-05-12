matt raettig.jpg

Matt Raettig

Matt Raettig, a fixture in the Mountain View cluster as a coach and administrator since 2011, is the Bears’ new athletic director.

The 2003 Parkview grad began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Mountain View, where he has been an administrator since 2017. He initially worked in the financial industry after college before being hired at the Lawrenceville high school.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.