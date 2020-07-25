EdwKqOdUwAAJ5Ju.jpg

Matt Olson kicked off the shortened Major League Baseball season with a memorable blast.

 Oakland A's

Matt Olson kicked off the shortened Major League Baseball season with a memorable blast.

The Parkview graduate’s grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Oakland A’s a 7-3, walk-off win over the Angels in the first extra-inning game of opening day.

Olson, a Gold Glove first baseman, also made a great defensive play in the top of the 10th to gun down a runner advancing to third base on a ground ball.

The 26-year-old went 2-for-4 with a walk in the opener.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.