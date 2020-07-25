Matt Olson kicked off the shortened Major League Baseball season with a memorable blast.
The Parkview graduate’s grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Oakland A’s a 7-3, walk-off win over the Angels in the first extra-inning game of opening day.
Olson, a Gold Glove first baseman, also made a great defensive play in the top of the 10th to gun down a runner advancing to third base on a ground ball.
Hello yes @mlb we can confirm the new extra inning rules are VERY good #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/soVyXeS6Y3— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 25, 2020
When you know, you know#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/mvUxed8u3K— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 25, 2020
The 26-year-old went 2-for-4 with a walk in the opener.
