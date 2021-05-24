Parkview grad Logan Cerny made the All-Sun Belt Conference first team, released Monday by the league.
The center fielder hit .332 in the regular season, led the league with a .690 slugging percentage and was among the Sun Belt’s top five in on-base percentage at .425. He also ranked second in the Sun Belt in runs (47), fourth in hits (61), third in RBIs (46), second in doubles (16), first in triples (four), second in home runs (14) and second in total bases (127).
He also was 11 of 13 on stolen bases and earned the Sun Belt Player of the Week award a conference-best three times. He also was Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after he hit three home runs and two doubles in an opening weekend game against Youngstown State. In that win, he had seven RBIs and 16 total bases, which tied a school record from 1990.
Buford grad Noah Ledford, a junior at Georgia Southern, earned second-team honors at designated hitter. He had 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, a .524 slugging percentage and a .329 on-base percentage in the regular season.
