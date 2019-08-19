Parkview grad Julianne Kurke Lehner has been named interim head coach of the NCAA Division II Rollins College (Fla.) men’s and women’s swimming programs.
Lehner, who began at Rollins as an assistant last season, replaces Kyle Berg, who resigned last week.
"Julianne has established herself as a phenomenal coach, leader and advocate for the student-athletes,” Berg said in a school release. “I cannot wait to see the success that she will have with this program."
Lehner swam for Berg at Northwestern, where she was a two-time team captain and two-time Academic All-Big Ten selections. She qualified for U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016.
After graduating from Northwestern, she coached the Gwinnett County Swim League’s Rivermist team for two seasons. She graduated from the NCAA Women Coaches Academy earlier this year.
"Kyle has put a tremendous amount of work into our swim program over the past three years, and I am incredibly thankful for his leadership," Lehner said. ”With the legacy he has built, the stage is set for our athletes to achieve their full potential both in and out of the pool. It is an honor and privilege to be stepping into his position for the start of this season. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of our student-athletes, and am now thrilled to use my experience to lead this team in a new direction as we continue down the road to success."