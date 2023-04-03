What a difference 30 miles makes.
That’s the distance outfielder Jon Ponder traveled when he transferred from Georgia State to Georgia Gwinnett College after his sophomore season.
The “distance difference” has been immense for the former Parkview standout — who played on two Panthers teams that won state championships — as he’s transitioned from a part-time player at Georgia State to the Grizzlies’ leadoff man.
“The team is winning and we’re having a good season so far,” said Ponder, who in two seasons had 10 starts and 11 hits for Georgia State. “We’re excited to keep moving.”
After 36 games, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Ponder is hitting .389 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 49 runs, 35 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He’s started every game for GGC (31-5) and took over the leadoff spot in the eighth game of the season. Although he’s had some previous experience at leadoff, Ponder’s at-bats have often set the tone for the Grizzlies’ offense this year.
“I feel I’m doing a good job in the leadoff spot, contributing by getting on base and making stuff happen,” he said. “I’ve been a leadoff a little in high school and a couple of times at Georgia State, too, so I’ve been in that role.”
When asked what sort of mindset a player needs to be effective in the leadoff spot, Ponder said, “Early in the game, I want to be able to see what the pitcher has, and that’s something I can relay back to the guys coming up next. I’m always thinking about getting on base so the guys behind me can move me over and score.”
Although he didn’t come right out and say it, it appears clear that Ponder was looking beyond Georgia State for more playing time. And it didn’t hurt at all to be returning to familiar surroundings.
“I was ready to make a change,” he said. “I knew Georgia Gwinnett was a great option. And it’s close to home — it is home, really.”
Another potentially attractive aspect of playing for GGC — which has advanced to the NAIA World Series the last four seasons — is that the Grizzlies play a large percentage of their games at their home park. Through 36 games, GGC is 26-4 at home and 5-1 on the road.
“That didn’t really play a big part in my decision, but once I saw our schedule, I got excited,” he said. “It’s great to play at home in front of our fans and to be able to play for each other on our home turf is fun.
“My family is able to come to a lot of the home games, which is a great part of playing at home a lot. I like it, I like it, enjoy it, absolutely … Playing at home, you get a good routine going. Every player is different and everybody has different things, but having a specific routine helps for sure.”
Regardless of where the team plays, Ponder expressed his appreciation for the relationships he’s already forged with his teammates.
“We keep playing hard and keep playing for each other,” he said. “That’s one thing I really like about this team — we really play for each other and we embrace team chemistry. We’re always having a good time in the locker room and even on the few road trips we’ve had, we’ve had a great time being around each other.”
There are two other Gwinnett County residents on the GGC team — senior pitcher Jonathan Haab (Norcross) and junior catcher Henry Helfrich (Dacula).
Next season will be Ponder’s final baseball campaign and he’s eager to see what happens next.
“Next year is my last year,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about the future, and honestly I’m just trusting God at this point. I’ve given him my baseball career. Whatever he wants me to do, wherever he wants me to go, I’m there.”
Recommended for you
The new Rogers Bridge that crosses the Chattahoochee River and will connect Duluth and Johns Creek is getting closer to being open to the public. Click for more.Check out the latest progress on the new Rogers Bridge in Duluth
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.