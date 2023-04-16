Jon Ponder rounds third base to high-five third base coach John Topoleski after hitting a home run to lead off the fourth inning on April 16, 2023, extending his hitting streak to a program-record 28 games. He broke Cam Coursey’s mark set during the 2019 season.
Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics
Georgia Gwinnett College's Blaze O’Saben celebrates after hitting a two-run double in the second inning on April 16, 2023.
Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics
Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner at the plate on April 16, 2023.
Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics
Georgia Gwinnett College's Gage Williams pitches on April 16, 2023.
LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team capped a dominating performance in this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference Showdown with a 18-1 victory against Florida National University on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (36-5) outscored their three CAC opponents by a 62-7 margin.
Besides the strong offensive performance, the team also shined on the pitcher’s mound. Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams helped set the tone for Sunday by recording 11 strikeouts and scattering three hits across six innings to improve his record to 6-1 on the season. The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced in the commendable outing.
Setting the pace at the plate, GGC scored three runs in the second inning and plated four additional runs one inning later to build a commanding 7-0 advantage.
Senior Blaze O’Saben lined a two-run double down the left field line to cap the run production in the second inning. Then, juniors Ajay Sczepkowski and Devin Warner delivered extra-base hits to score a run as part of the third inning.
Junior Jon Ponder, a Parkview grad, led off the fourth inning with a home run. The center fielder’s round tripper extended his hitting streak to a program-record 28 straight games, breaking the previous record held by Cam Coursey during the 2019 campaign. Ponder later added an RBI double in the fifth inning and had a single to finish the day 3-for-5 at the plate and scoring three runs.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar hit an RBI double during the fourth inning before junior Jesus Pacheco collected an RBI ground out to shortstop as GGC pushed five runs across in the fourth inning.
The hosts added four runs in the fifth inning and scored twice during the sixth inning.
Meguiar paced the team’s 17-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-3 and scoring four runs. O’Saben also tallied three hits in the victory, with two RBI and a pair of runs scored. Warner legged out a pair of triples as part of a three-hit performance. Sczepkowski scored three times and was 2-for-2 in the victory.
“We wanted to continue to establish dominance in our conference. We never take anything for granted and if we are in a league our goal is to sit atop that league. I give a lot of credit to our players for accomplishing exactly what we set out to do,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
