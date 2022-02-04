Joe Sturdivant’s unique journey as a football coach has taken him around the world. Now it has brought him home.
Providence Christian announced Joe Sturdivant, a Parkview grad, is returning to Lilburn as the Storm’s new head football coach. He replaces Jonathan Beverly, who will remain at Providence as director of diversity and school life.
Sturdivant previously was head coach at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, where he coached his team to back-to-back state championship games and signed five players to Power Five schools.
"Coach Sturdivant is known as a talented leader who is beloved by his players, and his professional and high school experience will continue to elevate our program," Providence athletic director Brad Williams said. "Most importantly, his love for God and his desire to develop young men into Christ-like athletes make him an excellent fit for our athletic program."
Before his most recent head coaching position at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Sturdivant was head coach of the Saarland Hurricanes in the professional German Football League. His team was league runner-up in back-to-back years. Over two years, his team amassed a 19-6-1 record and won the GFL2 South Vice Championship. The Hurricanes led the league in total points per game (41.8), total offense (472.9), rushing per game (321) and pass efficiency (235.3).
Sturdivant has also coached successful high school programs at IMG Academy (Fla.) and Trinity Catholic (Fla.), sending 53 players to college programs and six to the NFL.
As head coach at Trinity Catholic, he led his team to a AAA district championship and the state quarterfinals.
Sturdivant helped start the football program at IMG Academy, serving as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator alongside head coach and Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke. The team ranked 17th in the country with an overall record of 19-2 during that span.
Sturdivant, who has a career coaching record of 72-35, was a two-sport star at Parkview, winning five state championships his final three years in football and baseball. He never lost a high school football game as a player and was named Parkview Athlete of the Year and Gwinnett County Athlete of the Year.
After high school, he played football at Southern Methodist University, finishing fifth in the nation in tackles one season as a safety.
"I've been building programs all over the world as a head coach. This time I'm looking forward to building a program for the Lord," Sturdivant said. "I'm excited about being in a covenant relationship with a school whose beliefs align with my family. I believe Providence has all the intangibles to have a great football program. Elite leadership at the top of the school, top-notch facilities, incredible teachers and staff, and best of all, a great group of kids already a part of the program."
In addition to coaching, Sturdivant will also serve as the international student program coordinator at Providence, drawing from his experience in admissions and international student programs to continue attracting overseas students to Providence. His past experience helped his Rabun Gap-Nacoochee program successfully develop international players.
He and his wife Virginia have two young children.
Beverly spent two seasons as Providence head coach, improving to 2-8 this season after going 0-10 his first season. Sturdivant can build on the progress Beverly began the past two years.
“My goal throughout my career in education has been to allow God to use me to positively impact students and their families,” Beverly said. “In my career, I've served as a teacher, coach, and administrator and that goal has always remained the same. I now believe that for me to make the biggest impact, I must focus all my professional attention on my role as director of diversity and school life and look forward to continuing to serve our students, staff and families in this position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.