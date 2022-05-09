Graham_Yntema.jpg

Graham Yntema

Parkview grad Graham Yntema committed Sunday to the Mississippi State University baseball program.

Yntema currently plays at Lawson State Community College (Ala.), where he made 14 appearances (12 in relief) last season and had a 5-1 record with a 3.44 ERA. He had 71 strikeouts in 55 innings.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander has made 13 appearances (10 in relief) this season and has a 7-4 record with a 2.62 ERA. He has 99 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

