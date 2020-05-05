Parkview grad Christian Malloy has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with plans to transfer from the Georgia Tech’s football program.
The 5-foot-10, 201-pound running back played in two games at Tech as a true freshman in 2018, rushing four times for 27 yards and taking a redshirt season. In 2019, he played in four games and had seven carries for 32 yards.
