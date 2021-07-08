Georgia Gwinnett College junior women’s soccer player Addie Adame, a Parkview grad, has earned second Academic All-America team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America for her academic and athletic successes.
Academic All-American student-athletes were chosen by sports information directors after achieving 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year and having strong career statistics.
Adame is the fourth GGC women’s soccer player to garner Academic All-America status. It is her first Academic All-American award.
The psychology major was named the Association of Independent Institutions’ most outstanding player as the Grizzlies won the 2020-21 tournament. The midfielder scored a penalty kick goal in the team’s semifinal victory and converted a penalty kick during a shootout in the championship match. She also earned A.I.I.’s all-conference team honors for the season.
Adame has scored six goals and contributed six assists in 52 career matches at GGC. She scored the game-winning goal in a double-overtime victory against Trinity Christian College (Ill.) during the 2019 NAIA Opening Round.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s women’s soccer team had an 8-6-1 record this past season after winning eight of its last 12 matches.
