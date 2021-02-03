Following a three-year stint at Coastal Carolina, Parkview grad Fred Payton is returning to the Peach State as a member of the Mercer Bears' football recruiting class.
Payton, who has two years of eligibility remaining, comes to Mercer after appearing in 26 games for the Chanticleers. During the fall 2020 season, he appeared in nine games, including making one start against Georgia Southern. Over his three years, he passed for 2,381 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he averaged 142.1 passing yards per game. On the ground, he rushed for 557 yards over three years with two rushing touchdowns.
Prior to enrolling at Coastal Carolina, Payton was a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and was tabbed the 49th-best dual-threat QB in the nation. He was named Gwinnett County Touchdown Club Quarterback of the Year during his senior season when he led the Panthers to the Class 7-A state quarterfinals. He threw for 2,444 yards and 25 touchdowns during his senior year.
“We’re really excited about Fred," Mercer head coach Drew Cronic said. "He’s already here with us, and he’s going to be a difference maker in our program. He’s an outstanding kid and is learning quickly. He’s athletic, makes good decisions in the passing game and is an older guy who has experience.”
